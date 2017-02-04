ICON17 Provides Business Growth Opportunities and More

The 3-day event, which is scheduled for late April in Phoenix, aims to provide inspiration, training, networking opportunities and practical tips. You can listen to keynote speakers, attend breakout educational sessions and more.

You can learn more about ICON17 by reading through the list of Featured Events below. And there are plenty of other upcoming events that may be able to help you grow your small business as well.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

SCORE’s 2017 American Small Business Championship (ASBC)

February 13, 2017, Online

SCORE is looking for the best small businesses in America. SCORE and Sam’s Club celebrate these businesses through the American Small Business Championship and the SCORE Awards. Share your unique story to win $25,000 or other amazing prizes. Entering is easy. Answer the question, “What one unique aspect of your business will make you succeed over the next year?” through a video of 30-60 seconds, or with a photo and written response of 1,500 characters or less.

Microsoft National Entrepreneurship Week, List of Events

February 25, 2017

Microsoft, in collaboration with others, are joining together to shine a spotlight on Entrepreneurs. Throughout the week, a variety of events, resources and offers are provided to help Entrepreneurs launch, grow and succeed. Join Microsoft and an extensive roster of community supporters and proud entrepreneurs nationwide as we celebrate the business ownership journey. You’ll find both in person and online events throughout the United States offered in our list of events.

National Entrepreneurship Week

February 25, 2017

How are you celebrating National Entrepreneurship Week (NEW) Feb. 18-25

LeadsCon Las Vegas 2017

March 20, 2017, Las Vegas, Nev.

If finding, nurturing and converting quality leads are essential to your business’s growth and success, then LeadsCon is perfect for you. 5000+ people rely each year on LeadsCon (Las Vegas & New York) for unparalleled insights and access to marketing leaders. The opportunities to do business at LeadsCon Las Vegas are going to be greater than ever before – so don’t miss out on the connections and knowledge that will give you an advantage on the competition. Secure your spot at the premier gathering of performance marketers and lead gen professionals from around the world.

EntreLeadership 1-Day

April 11, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.

Grow yourself, your team & your profits! At EntreLeadership 1-Day, you will learn the six essentials of business: leadership, people, money, time, team, and higher calling. Dave Ramsey will be joined by business experts Chris Hogan & Christy Wright.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ10 ($10 off)

ICON17

April 25, 2017, Phoenix, Ariz.

ICON17 is a 3-day conference for small business owners. It’s packed with inspiring keynote speakers, educational breakout sessions on modern business strategies, sales & marketing best practices, Infusionsoft product training, networking.

TECHSPO Toronto 2017

May 18, 2017, Toronto, Ontario

TECHSPO Toronto 2017 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place at the Toronto Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. TECHSPO Toronto brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Toronto 2017 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will be joining.

Secret Knock

May 22, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.

Secret Knock is going to be the single greatest event for the top entrepreneurs and action-takers in the world to connect, share ideas, and help take each other to the next level. Each of the attendees have believed in themselves enough to get to where they are, and they are not stopping now. Secure your application for one of the few spots left at the Secret Knock.

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.