Master of Project Academy Seeks To Help Businesses Become Hack Proof

Is your business vulnerable to cyber threats?

If you’re not investing in cyber security, chances are, the answer is “yes.” Cyber security is important for both small and large businesses. Every week there seems to be a story about a high-profile data breach. Large companies may be able to weather the fallout. Smaller businesses may not.

It’s a common belief that hackers are only interested in larger corporations. But that’s not true. Hackers are just as likely to go after small businesses. Should you be the unfortunate target of a cyber attack, the risk includes loss of customers, loss of revenue and potential lawsuits.

It’s important for your team to know how to protect your business from cyber security risks. But learning how can be time-consuming and costly. This is where Master of Project Academy comes in. It’s a company that makes it easier for your IT team to learn what they need to know to protect your business. Getting certified is one of the best ways to demonstrate your commitment to cyber security. But the time and effort to get certifications can be substantial.

5 Risks of Failing to Learn Cyber Security

Cyber security is incredibly important for small business owners. But many entrepreneurs don’t invest the time or energy necessary to keep their business safe.

This is a huge mistake. If you’re not taking the right steps to make sure your business is safe, you could be opening yourself up to costly mistakes.

The Threat Of Malware

One of the biggest threats to a small business is malware. This has always been a huge potential problem. But now, it’s an even bigger threat.

Why?

Because now, mobile devices have become an integral part of doing business. Mobile devices are vulnerable to hacking. Malware can wreck your entire system if you’re not careful. If you want to protect your business, you need to make sure you’re keeping your mobile devices safe.

Yet even the most cautious businesses cannot stop all malware. That’s where CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker) Certification Training comes in play. With 17 hours and 80 lectures featuring real life scenarios and penetration testing, this can help train your IT resources to identify and patch the most likely security gaps.

Loss Of Trade Secrets and Intellectual Property

This is something many small business owners don’t think about. But they should. Trade secrets and intellectual property are an important element of your branding efforts.

If someone is able to gain access to your trade secrets, it could literally ruin your brand. This is especially true if you have a highly innovative product or service. Much of this information is stored in your computers. Fortune 500 companies such as Boeing regularly lose IP to theft. How much easier would it be to access your systems?

Hackers are looking for businesses that have something that would be valuable to other companies. You need to keep your secrets safe. Consider CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) Certification Training to shore up your defenses.

Ransomware

Have you ever heard of ransomware? If you’re a regular business owner, chances are you haven’t. Ransomware occurs when a hacker steals information or trade secrets, and then threatens you with their release. The only way you can keep your secrets safe is to pay them an exorbitant sum of money. Hospitals have been reported to pay huge sums to access patient data stolen from them.

It’s like the movie “Taken.” Unless you have a “particular set of skills,” or the cyber version of Liam Neeson on your side, you will end up paying tons of money to avoid a disaster. Don’t allow these people to get into your system! Both CISSP and Ethical Hacking training can help minimize your risks.

Having Your Information Sold

Sometimes, hackers will steal information from your business that they can sell to the highest bidder. Trade secrets, customer information, and intellectual property are attractive targets for hackers.

This could cause a huge headache. If a malicious party is able to access your customer or employee information, then sell it to someone else, you could be held responsible. The last thing you need is a lawsuit, right?

Danger to Sensitive Customer Information

This is probably the most dangerous risk. I’m sure you have heard of the many large companies who have been hacked. In many of those cases, hackers were able to steal sensitive customer information.

This information is used to steal the identities of your customers. Again, you don’t want to be responsible for allowing an identity thief to access your customers’ information. Making this mistake could cost your business everything.

Learn How To Protect Your Business

There are countless issues that could arise if you’re not being diligent about your cyber security. But, many small businesses can’t afford the time or money to get their IT resources properly certified. That’s why Master Project Academy exists.

Master Project Academy provides an easy and flexible way for your employees to learn how to keep your business safe through online courses taught by expert instructors. Best of all, with prices starting from only $15 per month, companies of any size can afford to make sure their data is as secure as can be.

Their students are able to learn remotely. That means business owners don’t have to pay for travelling expenses. Some of the cyber security courses that Master of Project Academy offers includes the Certified Ethical Hacker Training and Certified Information Systems Security (CISSP) training. Getting certified will help you prevent hackers from harming your company.

Conclusion

Protecting your business means having the knowledge necessary to eliminate as many threats as possible. It’s the reason Master of Project Academy exists. Taking cyber security seriously will help you avoid many of the pitfalls that other businesses fall into.