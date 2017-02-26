Savvy Sexy Social’s Amy Schmittauer Shares Insights on New YouTube Live Mobile

YouTube Live on mobile is finally available but as of right now, if your account has fewer than 10,000 subscribers, you’ll still need to wait to use it. This is certainly not an issue for Amy Schmittauer, owner of a popular and lively YouTube channel that has nearly 57,000 subscribers and climbing.

After following the safe path and securing a position in the corporate world that could ensured her a job for life, Schmittauer discovered her passion for video creation. Creation of her own YouTube channel and experience building communities and using social media communications soon followed. Now — after leaving Plan A to build a life and career on her own terms — Schmittauer hosts Savvy Sexy Social, a YouTube series dedicated to helping you go after the life you want. This proactive lifestyle channel has amassed a community from over 179 countries contributing to more than three million views. Since its inception in March 2011, the show’s business and marketing content has caught the eye of numerous prestigious online publications.

Known for her edutainment style in all the content she creates, Schmittauer has also built a name as an internationally-acclaimed public speaker. A native of Columbus, Ohio, she has had the opportunity to travel the world and has achieved high marks at some of the most influential marketing events including Social Media Marketing World and Hubspot’s Inbound.

Along the way, Schmittauer became an authority in digital marketing consulting and co-founded Aftermarq, a video content marketing agency. After seven years of execution, consulting and continuing to share her life and advice via YouTube, Schmittauer has written the book Vlog Like a Boss: How to Kill it Online with Video Blogging.

Small Business Trends interviewed Schmittauer recently because of her expertise in all things video — including YouTube Live and its new mobile counterpart.

* * * * *

Get Ready to Live Stream on YouTube



Small Business Trends: Is YouTube Live’s user interface relatively friendly?

Amy Schmittauer: On mobile, very friendly and easy to work with. On desktop, you need to be familiar with the tools that are helping you go live: either Google Hangouts or Wirecast. Both can be a little difficult to understand if you haven’t used them before.

Small Business Trends: Is there anything crucial to know before and during using YouTube Live? What about keeping on top of viewer comments?

Amy Schmittauer: Before: This is going to be available for replay so keep that in mind while you’re recording with a live audience. You want to offer them special treatment, but you don’t want it to be a slow, hard-to-follow experience for people who watch the replay. During: Easier to watch the comments in a separate browser tab of the YouTube watch page. Comments can be fast but it depends on the person hosting the stream and how large their following is.

Small Business Trends: On that note, I heard YouTube Live has something called Super Chat. I think I know what it is, but I’m confused, does it benefit the viewer or the broadcaster?

Amy Schmittauer: Super Chat is the ability for a user to pay to have their comment seen more prominently than the rest of the chat for up to 5 hours. It’s a revenue opportunity for creators and is available on all forms of live streaming on YouTube.

Small Business Trends: Who can use YouTube Live on mobile right now?

Amy Schmittauer: All channels can use YouTube Live. Currently channels with 10K subscribers and up are able to use YouTube mobile live.

Small Business Trends: Periscope without “Periscope Producer” is pretty bare bones, so does YouTube Live have those similar limitations meaning a desktop app is needed for enhancements or effects?

Amy Schmittauer: YouTube Live is no different than Periscope without Producer or Facebook without the API. If you are looking for full control of your broadcast, framerates, bitrate, audio quality, camera angles, etc. you will need to go live through third party API access, which we currently do with all of our shows at Aftermarq, it’s just that much better.

Small Business Trends: How’s the quality of YouTube Live? People generally say the video quality of Facebook Live is better than Periscope’s. Can YouTube Live do justice to visual detail in a broadcast, such as zooming in on a printed pamphlet or a garment?

Amy Schmittauer: YouTube Live quality is great in my opinion. It depends on anyone’s internet and equipment situation as well. We had a poor connection on our first YouTube Live and the stream only ever broadcast at 480p, meaning, you aren’t getting much detail.

Small Business Trends: Do you feel YouTube/Google wants more people to go live?

Amy Schmittauer: YouTube definitely wants more live because it keeps them competitive in the space and increases watch time on their platform. Currently average watch time for viewers on mobile is 40 minutes. Live streams help increase that average time of a viewer staying on the YouTube platform.

Small Business Trends: Where should people reach you?

Amy Schmittauer: On Twitter, I’m @schmittastic. I’m also on Facebook and Instagram!

Images: Amy Schmittauer

This is part of the Small Business Trends Livestreamed Livelihoods interview series featuring sessions with today's movers and shakers in the livestreaming world.