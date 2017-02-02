How to Add Some Spice to Your Drab Company Blog

It’s no surprise that most businesses are jumping on the blogging bandwagon. If you already have a website up, it makes sense to create a company blog.

According to Hubspot, B2B marketers who use blogs receive 67 percent more leads than those who don’t. That said, it’s safe to say that your company blog will serve an important purpose.

If you want your blog to help you engage with your audience and bring in new leads, you need killer content that is far from boring or else you won’t really receive any action.

If you’re tired of hearing crickets when it comes to your business’ blog and ready to spice it up and boost engagement, try some of these solutions.

How to Make Your Blog More Interesting

Use SEO To Your Advantage

Organic search engine optimization (SEO) is a great way to drive traffic to your site. You can sign up for Google Adwords and use the free Keyword search tool to see how many people are searching for certain topics in your niche.

If you want to gain traffic, it’s always best to consider keywords that are low competition, but if you want to boost engagement and escape boring content, you can also use keyword tools to come up with new content ideas.

If you look up a common keyword phrase, suggestions will also be available and you can see specific words and phrases people are searching for that might spark some new blog post ideas.

Using an SEO keyword search tool to develop your content strategy will help you develop creative new ideas and ensure that you are covering topics people are interested in.

Relax Your Tone

What tone are you using in your blog posts? If you are too formal, it may be lulling people to sleep or driving them away.

Great blog posts are always conversational and casual. You want to make it seem like you are talking to a good friend and being completely transparent with them.

It also doesn’t hurt to give plenty of examples and tell personal stories so readers can relate to you on a deeper level. No one wants to read a how-to manual or any other type of technical writing so be sure to adopt a lighthearted and relaxed tone when writing blog posts.

Start a Series That Tackles a Common Obstacle

Creating a blog series is a fun way to keep your readers entertained and learning new things. Determine the reason why people are coming to your company’s blog to read your content. What are they looking for? What obstacles are they facing? What advice or insight do they need?

If you have a lot to say about a particular topic, consider making it a series instead of a long drawn out post.

Studies show that people are more likely to read shorter content as opposed to long articles. If you have a lot to say, cutting your blog post off at around 1200-1500 words is a great rule of thumb for long-winded topics. You can always create additional parts to your series as new blog posts.

Launching a series leaves readers with something to anticipate which motivates them to keep coming back.

Integrate Video

Since we all know that most people aren’t always willing to read a ton of content, try integrating video content on your blog for diversity.

Some people may be drawn to visuals more and whether you make the videos yourself or have a team member make the appearance, people will naturally gain interest after they put a face to your business name and see your personality shine through.

You don’t have to be outgoing and loud on video if that’s not your personality. You could just prepare short 5-10 minute segments and cover an interesting topic or share something you’ve learned that could help people and simply let your personality shine through.

You may find that your audience likes written and video posts and will stick around on your blog to check out both forms of content.

Summary: Don’t Be Afraid to Loosen Up and Diversify

Blogging has a lot to do with personality and tone. First you have to make sure you are offering readers content that is worth them taking time out of their day to read.

Then, you need to make sure you are maintaining their attention by using a relaxed tone covering a variety of topics in your niche. If one topic doesn’t seem to resonate, you can use an SEO keyword search tool to come up with new topics.

Also, don’t be afraid to try different forms of content. Video is becoming very popular and may just help you add that pop of personality that people will resonate with.

Republished by permission. Original here.