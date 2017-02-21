Small Business Trends
February 21, 2017

Highlights From the #WinInBiz National Entrepreneurship Week Twitter Chat

by In Small Business Operations 0
0
Shares
|
64
Print This Article
2
Email this Article

0
Shares
64
2
Email this Article Print This Article
Highlights From the #WinInBiz National Entrepreneurship Week Twitter Chat

It’s a special week for entrepreneurs around the U.S.

National Entrepreneurship Week is a weeklong celebration for entrepreneurs and business owners. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other partners have used the week as an opportunity to put out various resources, events and other offers to help business owners continue growing their ventures.

Throughout the week, keep your eyes on the US SMB Blog for daily content updates from Microsoft Vice President of Small-to-Midsized Business Cindy Bates. Also stay tuned to Barry Moltz’ Your Business Unstuck site, as he is posting a different community partner interview each day.

Tuesday (Feb. 21) saw the kickoff event in NYC! It included a livestreamed event on the new website. The event included a group of panelists and opened with remarks from Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

A complete rundown of the week’s events can be found here, including a panel on Women in Business on Wednesday at 6 pm ET and the Creative Live session streaming from Seattle on Friday beginning at 11:30 am PT.

But you don’t necessarily have to attend an in-person event to get something out of National Entrepreneur Week. In some cases, the greatest resources for business owners looking to learn and grow can actually be their fellow entrepreneurs, which is where a recent Twitter chat fits in.

Microsoft’s Cindy Bates (@CindyBates), Microsoft in Business (@MSFT_Business) and Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) chatted with other entrepreneurs about business ownership and the resources that they would share with others. The Twitter chat took place Monday and was sponsored by Microsoft (@Microsoft).

#WinInBiz National Entrepreneurship Week Twitter Chat Highlights

You can see the entire Twitter chat transcript by following the #WinInBiz hashtag. And check out some of the major highlights from the chat below.

First, entrepreneurs told their stories about how they first broke into the business world.

Then, chat participants went over some of the things they might have done differently now that they’ve gained some valuable knowledge.

Biz owners also shared a bit about the current challenges that they are facing in business.

Chat participants also shared some valuable resources for growing areas of entrepreneurship.

Finally, entrepreneurs talked about the impact that events like National Entrepreneurship Week can have on their businesses.

Image via Shutterstock

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!