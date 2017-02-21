Highlights From the #WinInBiz National Entrepreneurship Week Twitter Chat

It’s a special week for entrepreneurs around the U.S.

National Entrepreneurship Week is a weeklong celebration for entrepreneurs and business owners. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other partners have used the week as an opportunity to put out various resources, events and other offers to help business owners continue growing their ventures.

Throughout the week, keep your eyes on the US SMB Blog for daily content updates from Microsoft Vice President of Small-to-Midsized Business Cindy Bates. Also stay tuned to Barry Moltz’ Your Business Unstuck site, as he is posting a different community partner interview each day.

Tuesday (Feb. 21) saw the kickoff event in NYC! It included a livestreamed event on the new website. The event included a group of panelists and opened with remarks from Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

A complete rundown of the week’s events can be found here, including a panel on Women in Business on Wednesday at 6 pm ET and the Creative Live session streaming from Seattle on Friday beginning at 11:30 am PT.

But you don’t necessarily have to attend an in-person event to get something out of National Entrepreneur Week. In some cases, the greatest resources for business owners looking to learn and grow can actually be their fellow entrepreneurs, which is where a recent Twitter chat fits in.

Microsoft’s Cindy Bates (@CindyBates), Microsoft in Business (@MSFT_Business) and Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) chatted with other entrepreneurs about business ownership and the resources that they would share with others. The Twitter chat took place Monday and was sponsored by Microsoft (@Microsoft).

#WinInBiz National Entrepreneurship Week Twitter Chat Highlights

You can see the entire Twitter chat transcript by following the #WinInBiz hashtag. And check out some of the major highlights from the chat below.

First, entrepreneurs told their stories about how they first broke into the business world.

Q1: How did you get started in business? By accident, by design? When, where? Tag your tweets with: #WinInBiz — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) February 20, 2017

A1 My husband gave me @GuyKawasaki‘s #TheArtoftheStart and ~page 6 said don’t plan just start. So I closed the book. #WinInBiz — Kate Bradley Chernis (@outlandosmedia) February 20, 2017

A1. My parents drilled entrepreneurship into my head. I had 8 failures before I started my current biz on a bet in 2002. #WinInBiz — Tinu Abayomi-Paul?? (@Tinu) February 20, 2017

A1 By accident. Wanted/Studied to be a journalist and ended up helping others solve business problems with technology #wininbiz — Steve Jones (@thatstevejones) February 20, 2017

Then, chat participants went over some of the things they might have done differently now that they’ve gained some valuable knowledge.

Q2: With National Entrepreneurship Week kicking off today, tell us: if starting a biz all over, what would you do differently? #WinInBiz — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) February 20, 2017

A2: Innovation! Tech allows endless opportunity in process improvement. Entrepreneurs are key in creating innovative solutions #WinInBiz — Vision Computer (@visioncomputer) February 20, 2017

A2: The wisdom required 2B a successful #entrepreneur is largely a function of time so I would have started sooner. #WinInBiz — Shawn Upchurch (@ShawnUpchurch) February 20, 2017

Biz owners also shared a bit about the current challenges that they are facing in business.

Q5: What is the biggest challenge you are facing right now in your biz? Tag your tweet with: #WinInBiz — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) February 20, 2017

A5. Helping customers understand how to digitally transform. Also moving from a long sale to a quick sale cycle – people want now #wininbiz — Bond Consulting Svcs (@BondwithERPCRM) February 20, 2017

A5: A huge challenge for #businesses is striving for uniqueness – what makes you stand out? ?#WinInBiz — @AndreaTorti90 (@andreatorti90) February 20, 2017

a5. A typical #entrepreneur‘s lament: Not enough time; not enough money. #wininbiz — Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva) February 20, 2017

Chat participants also shared some valuable resources for growing areas of entrepreneurship.

Q6 cont’d: What kind of resources would you recommend for women entrepreneurs? For Millennials? #WinInBiz — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) February 20, 2017

A6: For young entrepreneurs, it is easier than ever. All you need is internet, a computer, and a willingness to learn and fail #WinInBiz — Steve Jones (@thatstevejones) February 20, 2017

A6b: In the last year, women-owned firms have grown and account for 36 percent of all businesses. #WININBIZ — Cindy Bates (@Cindy_Bates) February 20, 2017

A6: Your WOBC and SBDC are great resources for women business owners and millennials (really any age) @ASBDC #wininbiz — Gerri Detweiler (@gerridetweiler) February 20, 2017

Finally, entrepreneurs talked about the impact that events like National Entrepreneurship Week can have on their businesses.

Q7: How can events like National Entrepreneurship Week further our own businesses? Ideas? #WininBiz — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) February 20, 2017

A7: By coming together + showing people who are looking to start a business that it IS possible! You’re not alone! @smallbiztrends #WinInBiz — Minuteman Press Intl (@MinutemanIntl) February 20, 2017

@smallbiztrends A7: Lots of resources in a short period of time! What better way to get a business off the ground fast. #wininbiz — Wix.com (@Wix) February 20, 2017

A7: market yourself through educating fellow business owners, provide insight, and build relationships #wininbiz https://t.co/5iY7pa2IQF — Tracy Becker (@tracybecker) February 20, 2017