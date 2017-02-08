Why Twitter Needs to Constantly Change to Create a Positive User Experience (Watch)

With all the 140-character sentiments being shared online these days, there are bound to be a few that cross over the line and become hateful or otherwise inappropriate. But now, Twitter is trying to do something about it. The social platform just announced plans to slow down abusive accounts and hide abusive tweets from public view.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has had to make adjustments to curb harassment or hate speech on the site. Last year, Twitter rolled out changes that allow users to block certain keywords and conversations from their feeds and report hateful conduct from other users.

But while this latest update is likely a step in the right direction, it probably won’t be the last change Twitter will have to make. Anytime a business like Twitter allows for user-created content, it gives those users the ability to have a big impact on the user experience for others.

So Twitter shouldn’t just let all of that content go unchecked. When certain users get abusive, hateful or otherwise inappropriate, it ruins the experience for everyone else using the site. So even if it’s not something that Twitter itself is doing, it can still lead to a poor experience or even to some users closing their accounts altogether.

The End Goal is Always a Positive User Experience

And since public opinions can vary so widely, that means Twitter will likely have to update its policies and processes constantly so that users have more control over what they see and don’t see. It might seem like a lot of work, but it’s all in the name of creating a positive user experience.