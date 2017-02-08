Small Business Trends
February 8, 2017

Why Twitter Needs to Constantly Change to Create a Positive User Experience (Watch)

by In Social Media 0
0
Shares
|
10
Print This Article
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
10
1
Email this Article Print This Article

With all the 140-character sentiments being shared online these days, there are bound to be a few that cross over the line and become hateful or otherwise inappropriate. But now, Twitter is trying to do something about it. The social platform just announced plans to slow down abusive accounts and hide abusive tweets from public view.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has had to make adjustments to curb harassment or hate speech on the site. Last year, Twitter rolled out changes that allow users to block certain keywords and conversations from their feeds and report hateful conduct from other users.

But while this latest update is likely a step in the right direction, it probably won’t be the last change Twitter will have to make. Anytime a business like Twitter allows for user-created content, it gives those users the ability to have a big impact on the user experience for others.

So Twitter shouldn’t just let all of that content go unchecked. When certain users get abusive, hateful or otherwise inappropriate, it ruins the experience for everyone else using the site. So even if it’s not something that Twitter itself is doing, it can still lead to a poor experience or even to some users closing their accounts altogether.

The End Goal is Always a Positive User Experience

And since public opinions can vary so widely, that means Twitter will likely have to update its policies and processes constantly so that users have more control over what they see and don’t see. It might seem like a lot of work, but it’s all in the name of creating a positive user experience.

Twitter Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!