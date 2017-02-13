Small Business Trends
February 13, 2017

Arby’s is the Latest Business to Be a Victim of Data Breaches (Watch)

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
102
21
2
Print This Article
2
Email this Article

0
Shares
102
21
2
2
Email this Article Print This Article

Cybersecurity is a major concern for businesses of all sizes. And those concerns come to the forefront when big businesses experience data breaches.

The latest victim of this cybersecurity threat is Arby’s. The fast food chain says that the breach affected some of the company’s 1,000 corporate locations but no franchises. And about 350,000 credit and debit cards could be at risk, which is a big number even compared to others seen in recent years.

The breach reportedly occurred in mid-January. And hackers were able to access the data by using malware to break into the company’s point of sale system. This is a pretty common method for hackers. It’s the same way perpetrators were able to access financial data from other businesses like Wendy’s, Home Depot and Target over the past several years.

Prepare for a Data Breach

Of course, businesses should do whatever they can to protect their systems and the customer data on them. But it’s not always possible to eliminate the risk entirely, as hackers are constantly learning and coming up with new methods to gain access. So the best thing that businesses of any size can do is to prepare for a data breach by being diligent about monitoring their information and acting quickly in the event that any type of breach occurs.

Arby’s Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!