Arby’s is the Latest Business to Be a Victim of Data Breaches (Watch)

Cybersecurity is a major concern for businesses of all sizes. And those concerns come to the forefront when big businesses experience data breaches.

The latest victim of this cybersecurity threat is Arby’s. The fast food chain says that the breach affected some of the company’s 1,000 corporate locations but no franchises. And about 350,000 credit and debit cards could be at risk, which is a big number even compared to others seen in recent years.

The breach reportedly occurred in mid-January. And hackers were able to access the data by using malware to break into the company’s point of sale system. This is a pretty common method for hackers. It’s the same way perpetrators were able to access financial data from other businesses like Wendy’s, Home Depot and Target over the past several years.

Prepare for a Data Breach

Of course, businesses should do whatever they can to protect their systems and the customer data on them. But it’s not always possible to eliminate the risk entirely, as hackers are constantly learning and coming up with new methods to gain access. So the best thing that businesses of any size can do is to prepare for a data breach by being diligent about monitoring their information and acting quickly in the event that any type of breach occurs.