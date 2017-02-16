Quickbooks Adds Find-A-ProAdvisor, Other Features to Online Version

QuickBooks Online (aka QBO) was launched in 2001, and it took 15 years to achieve the first million subscriptions. Fortunately the next 500k took the company only one year. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is doing something right, and one of those things is regular updates and upgrades to the platform.

A Look at the QuickBooks Online February 2017 Update

The new features and improvements for February 2017 start with the newly redesigned Find-A-ProAdvisor marketplace to help you find QuickBooks experts in your area more efficiently. Based on the insights from small business owners, an enhanced search will let you find the expert that fits with your business quickly.

Another update, Partial Purchase Orders will let you record payment in batches, because not everyone can pay in full every time. This will let you keep track of partial transactions by linking them together so you can see expenses and inventory more accurately. And when all the linked transactions are complete, QBO closes the account automatically.

The Copy and Blind Copy feature for QBO was only available for invoices previously. The new enhancement will let you do the same for estimates, sales receipts, credit memos and refund receipts so you can share pertinent information with relevant parties.

Manual entry is the bane of anyone doing accounting, and with QuickBooks Self-Employed: Receipts With No Manual Data Entry feature, optical character recognition (OCR) has come to the rescue. All you do is take a picture in QuickBooks Self-Employed, and the app will extract and enter dates, vendor names, totals and other receipt data automatically.

Secure Online Banking will protect your transactions with a feature that gets rid of the bot and only allows a live person to request a banking connection.

Invoice Tracker and Payments follows each invoice from the time it is created until the last penny is paid along with the associated transactions. This includes fees, deposit batch, errors and other payment details.

The last set of updates which were released in December of 2016 also included some great features, if you want to take a look at them you can do so here.