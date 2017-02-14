Chromebook Plus Offers Budget Version of Samsung’s New Computer Line

There is a new generation of Chrome operating system coming, and manufacturers are introducing new devices to take advantage. The Samsung Chromebook Plus is one of them, and at $449 the sticker shock will probably be something to get used to for Chrome users, but the features may win some over — including small business owners.

Since this is a 2-in-1, Samsung (KRX:005930) used an aluminum body to make the Chromebook Plus sturdier, which was key because it will be handled and placed on the edges for different display options.

The body also has an added feature, a stylus that is hidden out of the way that pops out from the side. The stylus is one of the new features of Chrome, which will also be supporting Android apps and better functionality on tablets.

Everything in the Chromebook Plus is identical to Samssung’s other recently announced computer, Chromebook Pro, except the processor. The Plus has the ARM Hexa-core, and the Pro will have the 2.2GHz Intel Core M3 processor when it comes out in April of this year — with an added $100 to the price tag

The rest of the specs look like this:

3-inch 2400×1600, 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen

4GB RAM

32GB Storage, microSD expandable

720p webcam

11 WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0

2 USB Type-C ports

Stylus

Accelerometer and Gyroscope

39Wh battery for a battery life around 8 hours

The Chromebook is a niche computer that hasn’t really found itself outside of education. Many have tried, with lukewarm reception. But for small businesses that rely more on the cloud and want their staff to have quick access to online resources no matter where they are, it is an affordable and viable solution. And the new stylus, 2-in-1, and bright display maybe the features that turn the tide.

You can get the Samsung Chromebook Plus from the company’s official website, Amazon and Best Buy if they are still in stock.