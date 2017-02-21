52 Social Media Management Tools You Must Have for Your Business

Almost every business can find a use for social media sites these days. You can use them for marketing, research, customer service and so much more.

But managing those social media sites isn’t always easy. For that, you might need some tools that can help with things like scheduling, analytics and even editing. Here are 50 different social media management tools that can help you build your business’s presence online.

Social Media Management Tools

Buffer

Buffer is an online tool you can use to schedule social content across different platforms as well as find inspiration for new content to share.

Hootsuite

Hootsuite is another option for social media scheduling and management.

Sprout Social

For more in-depth marketing campaigns across multiple platforms, Sprout Social is an online tool you can use to create marketing campaigns across various social channels.

Edgar

To save even more time, you can use a tool like Edgar. Edgar keeps your social media posts in a rotation, so you can re-post your content on social media every so often.

BuzzSumo

You can use BuzzSumo to find the best social content that relates to your industry or niche.

CoSchedule

CoSchedule is a social media calendar that gives you a way to manage your social content going forward.

Repost

Reposting content on social media can be a great way to engage with other users on platforms like Instagram. Repost is an app that lets you easily repost content from other users and credit them.

Respond

A service from Buffer, Respond lets you keep track of who reaches out to you on social media so that you can easily respond and manage your customer service online.

Mention

Mention is another tool you can use to monitor your social media mentions so you can keep track of any conversations.

Later

Instagram is one social platform that isn’t connected to any of the major social scheduling tools. But Later lets you upload schedule and manage your upcoming Instagram posts.

Grum

Or you can use Grum to post to Instagram right from your computer if you don’t have the mobile app handy.

Crowdfire

For Twitter and Instagram, Crowdfire lets you manage your following and plan marketing campaigns to grow your online presence.

Nuvi

Nuvi is a program that offers real-time marketing insights for social platforms so that you can make informed decisions to grow your audience.

Facebook Messenger

Chances are, your business already has a presence on Facebook. But you can also use the Facebook Messenger app to better communicate with your customers who connect with you on the platform.

Facebook Ads

You can also use Facebook Ads to build a larger audience and increase your conversions on the platform.

Start A Fire

Start A Fire is a tool that aims to help you create viral social media posts. You can track the reach of each post and gives you recommendations for future growth.

Animoto

If you want to add a little more excitement to your social content, you can create animated videos that embody your brand using Animoto.

Qwaya

To manage your social media ads on Facebook and Instagram, Qwaya is a free tool that can make the advertising process a bit easier.

Canva

Images are super important to quality social media content. Canva is a free online photo editing and graphic design tool you can use right in your web browser.

PicMonkey

PicMonkey is another online photo editor that you can use to create a variety of different types of social media images. The site even has templates for things like Facebook cover images.

Pablo

You can also design your own engaging images to share on social media sites using an app like Pablo.

Flickr

Whether you want to share photos or find some Creative Commons images to include in your social media posts, Flickr can be a great resource for finding and sharing images.

Shutterstock

You can also find stock photos to include with your social media posts using sites like Shutterstock if you don’t want to create your own images.

Death to the Stock Photo

For more stylish photos and videos straight to your inbox, you could also consider a resource like Death to the Stock Photo.

Snapseed

If you are interested in taking your own photos to post on Instagram and other sites, using a mobile editing app like Snapseed can be a big help.

Piktochart

Infographics can also be powerful visuals to include with social media posts. And Piktochart gives you an easy way to create your own.

Infogr.am

You can also use Infogr.am to create various infographics, charts, graphs and other visuals.

Iconosquare

If you use Instagram to market your business, you can use Iconosquare to access analytics and manage your marketing efforts.

WordSwag

To share images of words, quotes and other text, you can use the WordSwag app to create images for various social platforms.

Followerwonk

From Moz, Followerwonk gives you analytics about your followers and social content on sites like Twitter.

Brand24

To monitor what people are saying about your brand and products online, you can use Brand24. The tool gives you real time updates so you can keep an eye on your online reputation.

Agorapulse

Agorapulse is a paid tool that you can use to keep track of mentions and manage your social media presence.

Quora

When you’re looking for inspiration for new social media posts, it can help to consider what questions people might have about your particular niche. Quora is a question and answer website. So you can use it to research what questions people might need answered.

Google Trends

If you want to create social content that has to do with popular current trends, you can research some of those topics using Google Trends.

Rival IQ

In all likelihood, you’re not the only company in your industry that uses social media. So you can use Rival IQ to get competitive analysis about what other brands are doing on social media.

Bit.ly

To track the performance of specific links or create unique, short links for your shareable content, you can use an easy online tool like Bit.ly.

Pocket

In order to grow a successful social media presence, you also need to read and monitor other social content. For that, there’s Pocket, an app that lets you save content to read at a time that’s convenient for you.

LinkedIn Pulse

If you use LinkedIn for your business, you can use LinkedIn Pulse to discover content and influencers.

Evernote

To manage your social media presence, you probably will have to manage tons of different ideas and thoughts. Evernote can be a great way to keep all of those notes organized.

Trello

To stay on task with your social media content, you may find a productivity tool like Trello useful, especially if you manage a team.

Google Calendar

If you want to keep a strict schedule of your social content and all of the tasks associated with managing your accounts, you can use Google Calendar.

Dropbox

If you ever need to share or download large files for your social accounts, Dropbox can be an essential tool.

Post Planner

Post Planner is an app can use it to manage and discover content on Facebook and more.

Babbly

Babbly is a social sharing tool that encourages you to share content from other creators. And in exchange, Babbly will make it easy for others to share your content as well.

IFTTT

IFTTT is a productivity system that lets you connect multiple social platforms and online services in order to save you time.

Zapier

Zapier also lets you connect multiple apps and online services to create workflows and save you time.

Typeform

If you ever use social media to gain insights and ask questions of your audience, you might find a use for online forms. Typeform lets you create fillable forms that are completely custom to your business.

Grammarly

Your social media posts should still be at least somewhat professional in terms of grammar and spelling. So you can use Grammarly as a browser extension to check the grammar and spelling of all your social media posts.

Quickmeme

As silly as it might sound, memes can actually serve your marketing efforts if used in the right context. Quickmeme lets you find popular memes and even create your own.

GIPHY

You can also create your own gifs to share on various social channels using an online tool like GIPHY.

Klout

To keep track of your social influence, you can use a service like Klout, which can also help you identify areas that might need improvement.

Klear

Klear is another tool that can help you measure social influence and other metrics. But you can also use it to identify relevant influencers in your niche.