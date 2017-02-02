Small Business Trends
February 2, 2017

Starbucks Faces Protest Over Opposition to Immigration Ban

Starbucks is facing criticism from supporters of President Donald Trump who are calling for a Starbucks boycott over hiring refugees.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is once again the focus of President Donald Trump’s supporters after its CEO Howard Schultz announced on Sunday the chain will hire thousands of refugees and displaced immigrants both in the U.S. and around the globe.

“We are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business,” Schultz said. “And we will start this effort here in the U.S. by making the initial focus of our hiring efforts on those individuals who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel in the various countries where our military has asked for such support.”

Starbucks Boycott Over Hiring Refugees

However, Schultz’s intentions were met with resistance, especially by Trump supporters.

They even called for a boycott of the coffee chain, and began tweeting with the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks.

Some were outraged that Starbucks would hire refugees instead of Americans.

And while Trump supporters bashed Schultz, those of contrary opinion started supporting the move.

And they even came up with a new hashtag: #DrinkStarbucks.

While others concluded:

This one in particular might catch the small business community’s eye.

Clearly, one of the topics that businesses need to stay away from is divisive political opinions. While Schultz certainly may have good intentions, it is clear that his ideas are causing more divisions that might eventually end up hurting the brand’s business.

Starbucks Photo via Shutterstock

Antony Maina

Antony Maina Antony Maina is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. His beat includes social media, general business reporting and exploring how people relate to technology. With a background in freelance writing, he is a contributor to other tech websites and can be found at Word4Bloggers.

