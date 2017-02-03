Small Business Trends
February 3, 2017

Getting Creative with Job Titles

Temp Business Cartoon

Lately I’ve been doing some teaching at local libraries. I have a few different classes and I’ve found I really enjoy it and really connect with the kids. (I’m basically an overgrown kid, and I run around like a loon, so it’s not a stretch.)

Anyway, I’ve been looking at expanding into schools and while researching it I ran across the term “artist in residence.” Now, I went to school for music, and I tend to hang with a creative crowd so it’s not something I’d never seen, but I hadn’t in a while and it popped out to me.

Well, it didn’t take long inserting other words for this cartoon to present itself.

Looking at it now, I think, maybe the kid should look more smug. Then again his naiveté is kind of fun, too.

What do you think?

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

