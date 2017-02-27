Small Business Trends
February 27, 2017

What Google Dispute with Uber Can Teach You About Competition in Business (Watch)

by In Small Business Operations 0
0
Shares
|
90
2
Print This Article
2
Email this Article

0
Shares
90
2
2
Email this Article Print This Article

Every business has to learn how to deal with healthy competition from other brands. But there comes a point where competition can become not-so-healthy.

Such is the case with a recent dispute between Google and Uber over self driving car technology. Both have their own programs that are working to develop the technology. Google’s project is called Waymo. And Uber’s is Otto.

But it’s possible that the two are using very similar technology, as Google has alleged that an ex-employee downloaded over 10 gigabytes of crucial information before wiping his device clean and then leaving for Uber. What this means is that Uber could have access to Google’s system for helping cars see obstacles and avoid collisions, which is a huge part of developing driverless car technology.

Waymo has filed a court complaint. But it remains to be seen what the outcome of this situation will actually be. Regardless, it’s unfortunate when companies have to spend valuable time and resources dealing with issues like this that should be avoided anyway.

Protect Yourself from Unhealthy Business Competition

Of course, it’s not always possible to prevent employees or other businesses from acting in ways that might hurt your company. So being prepared to deal with unhealthy business competition is also a must for any business facing an aggressive market.

Google, Uber Photos via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!