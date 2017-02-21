UPS Upgrades Flex Global View Tool to Help You Better Track Shipments

UPS (NYSE: UPS) recently announced improvements to Flex Global View, its event management and visibility tool for air, ocean and surface freight shipments, to help you better track shipments.

UPS Flex Global View Upgrade

Now UPS supply chain customers who log into Flex Global View will find upgrades including:

New ocean container dashboard — a visibility dashboard specifically for ocean containers. Information about containers can be sorted by carrier, port of loading and unloading, shipper, receiver, etc.

UPS transportation invoice — customers billed in the U.S. and Canada can now view an image of the UPS invoice associated with their air and ocean freight shipments.

Better dashboards and reports — enhanced and better organized for easier search and reporting requirements.

If you are a small business operator or eCommerce business looking to maintain a smooth running supply chain, you probably crave the ability to view and respond to shipment information and critical package milestones as they occur. The newly improved Flex Global View promises to help you do just that, and enhance visibility throughout your supply chain. Enhanced visibility and access to shipment information can help you make critical business decisions, stay nimble and improve your overall results.

More Flex Global View Enhancements Expected

Flex Global View is updated continuously by carriers and the UPS global operating systems. In keeping with this tradition, UPS said it will continue deploying new enhancement throughout 2017.

“UPS is committed to continuous improvement to this important customer technology tool,” said Cindy Miller, president of UPS Freight Forwarding in a press release announcing these latest updates. “No one likes supply chain surprises, which is why Flex Global View offers a level of visibility, reporting and alerts that keep customers informed and in better control of their supply chain.”