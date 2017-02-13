ViewedIt Offers Free Tool for Creating Simple, Trackable Instructional Videos

Being able to record, send and track the videos you make remains crucial for marketers and other businesses, and ViewedIt gives you access to this and other features free.

Free Screen Recording Software

ViewedIt is a Chrome extension that doesn’t need a native client. All you have to do is just install the extension and you can start recording. Once you have it in your browser, you can start capturing everything on your computer. This includes video and audio with your webcam and microphone, as well as the screen and browser tabs.

This is not a full video application, ViewedIt is created for simplicity and convenience, not power. So the recording process is as easy as it gets. All you have to do is click the ViewedIt button, choose the source and hit record, and when you are done you click the stop button.

After the recording, you give it a title and you are ready to share it with the world on social media, whether it is Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The analytics ViewedIt provides tells you how many people are watching your video and the engagement level trends. If you use Gmail to send the videos, it highlights known viewers with more details, such as how long they stayed tuned in, what they skipped and watched again.

Using Gmail to get these data points is just as easy as recording on ViewedIt. All you have to do is insert the recorded video in Gmail and it will automatically add a thumbnail image. When people watch your video, it will attach their email address. You can record as many one hour videos as you want, and you can keep them as long as you like on the company’s server, which is very generous for a free service.

In short, ViewedIt has some valuable tools small businesses can really use and capitalize on — and at cost that couldn’t be lower. Video marketing becomes more important for small businesses all the time. And this tool could give your business an edge.