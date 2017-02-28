4 Simple Ways to Improve Your Customer Service (INFOGRAPHIC)

Have you ever been so infuriated by a company’s customer service that you broke your phone? On the other hand, how incredible is it when a company has fantastic customer service?

While the Comcasts and Verizons of the world might be able to get away with treating their customers like indentured servants, serving customers well is essential for the vast majority of companies. In fact, as many as 66 percent of customers will spend more with a company with great customer service.

To illustrate this point, visual communication and design agency Column Five created an infographic for customer service software company Zendesk called “Convert With Convenience: Good Customer Service is Good Business.”

Ways to Improve Your Customer Service

The infographic shows four ways you can improve your customer service, and thus improve your overall customer satisfaction:

Go mobile. Customers using a mobile app are more likely to make a purchase, with 85 percent inclined to make same-day purchases and 70 percent ready to purchase within hours.

70 percent of customers expect companies to have features like FAQs, contact information, product comparison, and personal account controls.

Offer live chat support. By helping customers immediately, live chat increases sales as well as average order size.

Be responsive on social media. 72 percent of customers tweet when they have a complaint, 53 percent expect a response within an hour, and 71 percent are more likely to recommend a brand after getting a response.

Moral of the story? The better the customer service, the more successful the business.

Check out the infographic for more information on improving your company’s customer service!

