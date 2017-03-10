10 Tips for Connecting With Customers Online

If you want your business to succeed online, you can’t just sell to customers — you have to actually connect with them. Luckily, there are tons of different ways you can do this. And members of our small business community are well versed in all of those different techniques. Check out some of their top tips below.

Learn the Do’s and Don’ts of Connecting Through Instagram

If you use Instagram for your business, then you have access to a great tool for connecting with customers and other members of your target audience. But there are some do’s and don’ts to consider when using the platform. Lexie Lu elaborates in this post on Design Roast.

Consider User Intent With Your SEO Efforts

Your SEO efforts aren’t likely to go very far if you don’t put yourself in your customers’ or visitors’ shoes. That’s why user intent can be a very important part of the process, as Julia McCoy explains in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Start Caring About Organic SEO

When building a blog or other website, SEO can be key. But organic SEO may differ from the techniques you’re used to reading about. In this post, Jane Sheeba of The DoSplash Blog explains what organic SEO is and why your business should care. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Connect With People in These Facebook Groups

Facebook groups can be a great way to find and communicate with like-minded individuals on social media. If you’re a blogger, you might want to check out the groups in this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald. And then see what the BizSugar community had to say about Facebook groups here.

Apply Emotional Marketing to Your Facebook Ads

When connecting with customers online, it can help to appeal to people’s emotions. That’s also true when it comes to Facebook ads. This Kissmetrics post by Karola Karlson includes some genius ways you can apply emotional marketing to your Facebook ads.

Use These Social Media Marketing Tips for Local Businesses

If you run a local business, you can still use social media to connect with your customers online. There are plenty of effective tactics to consider. Blair Evan Ball of Prepare 1 shares some tips for local businesses in this post.

Determine Your Audience of One

Connecting with an individual can be a lot easier than trying to connect with a whole group. That’s why some businesses find it beneficial to create an “audience of one.” Learn more in this Resonance Content Marketing post and video by Rachel Parker. Then check out what BizSugar members had to say here.

Create More Personalization in Your Business

Personalization can be a great way to really connect with customers and get their attention online. But in order for your business to really employ complete personalization, you’ll need the key elements listed in this Target Marketing post by Stephen H. Yu.

Blow Up Your Blog Visits via Community Management

Blogging isn’t just a way for you to promote your business and share helpful content. It can also help you build a community online. And if you’re able to effectively manage that community, you can give your blog a major boost. This Basic Blog Tips post by Disha Dinesh offers some insights on the topic.

Build Your Own Content Marketing Strategy

If your business doesn’t have a content marketing strategy by now, it may finally be time to consider jumping on the bandwagon. This Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya goes into more detail about why such a strategy is so important.

