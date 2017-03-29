10 Facebook Groups You Can Rely on for Management Advice

Finding good information for startups is hard to do; there is a lot of noise out there. To discover who our entrepreneurs listen to when trying to stay on top of trends and techniques, we asked 10 Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members this question:

“What public-facing Facebook groups or pages do you rely on for management information and advice?”

Best Facebook Groups for Entrepreneurs

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Dreamers // Doers

“Dreamers // Doers is a great resource for female entrepreneurs (or soon to be entrepreneurs!) who are looking for advice and, more importantly, help in making their visions a reality. From the supportive community to tips and tricks, it is filled with women of all ages, stages of life, and locations across the country who are willing to offer their time and resources.” ~ Kim Kaupe, ZinePak

2. The Startup Chat

“The Startup Chat is one of the more valuable Facebook groups you’ll find when it comes to growing a business and managing employees. The group was started by two experienced and successful entrepreneurs: Hiten Shah and Steli Efti. Not only is it one of the best public groups you’ll find, but it’s also very active, with a great signal to noise ratio.” ~ Ruben Gamez, Bidsketch

3. Entrepreneur Magazine

“I like the articles Entrepreneur Magazine posts, along with the surveys and links to reports and research studies that help me collect more information and advice to shape my decisions at work and in my career.” ~ Cynthia Johnson, Ipseity Media

4. Mashable

“I like Mashable‘s content because it offers trends and a tech focus that I find helps in my industry, offering good advice and interesting feedback from my peers that enriches reading through all the information. I also like the visual content they upload.” ~ Zach Binder, Ranklab

5. Quora

“There are some incredibly well written and insightful answers on Quora. When faced with a question or challenge, I would find myself navigating to Quora for to seek the wisdom of the crowds.” ~ Adelyn Zhou, TOPBOTS

6. Gary Vaynerchuk

“What can I tell you, Gary Vaynerchuk videos are just plain addictive. I don’t watch the full-length broadcasts as they bore me, but the short one providing helpful tips for entrepreneurs, are just brilliant.” ~ Yoav Vilner, Ranky

7. Business Adviser

“The Business Adviser publication is a great source for up to date and trending information on how to grow your business. Their Facebook page offers “how to” tutorials, blogs, events and advice that is all geared towards entrepreneurs that are looking to successfully grow their business by taking advantage of the latest tools and strategies.” ~ Hillary Hobson, Highest Cash Offer

8. Simon Sinek

“I continuously find myself adopting more and more of Simon Sinek‘s leadership principles and using them with my team. His unique perspective has armed me to manage more effectively, and I’ve seen results in how my employees have grown in the last six months. More than anything else, his perspective on engaging millennials, and managing to the individual (not financial figures) is worth its weight in gold.” ~ Krish Chopra, United Medical Rotations

9. Fast Company

“I like the Fast Company page, which has a good mix of links, videos, news items and other business related topics. This is a good place to meet other forward-looking people. The emphasis is on innovative business ideas in areas such as marketing, raising capital and managing startups. It’s a useful site for finding useful information and networking.” ~ Shawn Porat, Scorely

10. Harvard Business Review

“I receive daily emails from Harvard Business Review on a variety of business topics, including management information and advice. Their reports are based on sound research and development, and they are the obvious thought-leaders for businesses. I also follow industry leaders who are innovative and disruptive in their business models. They have great insight on how not to follow the pack.” ~ Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now