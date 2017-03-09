3 Ways to Change Your Business Mindset

Success doesn’t happen overnight, especially when it comes to your business. It takes time, dedication, and the right mindset to run a successful business and meet all your goals.

If you go in hesitant and expect failure, you’ll most likely fail. Here are three mindset shifts you must make in order to get on the right track and establish a successful business.

How to Change Your Business Mindset

1. Trust Your Own Ideas and Strength

Too many times, we second guess ourselves and our ideas. As a business owner, you have to be clear on your mission and vision and stand behind your ideas and decisions 100 percent.

It’s important to set realistic goals but you also have to put forth the effort to turn them into reality. To do that, you must first trust your own ideas and strengths so you can build your brand and promote your business.

Comparing yourself to others and viewing other people as better or more successful than you is not the right mindset to have. You have to be confident in yourself and focused on the task at hand.

2. Know Your Worth and Be Willing to Charge Accordingly

Many businesses don’t last past the first year. They either run out of steam or run out of money. As a freelancer, personally, it’s been hard for me to raise my rates and charge more over time.

I often don’t want to be seen as greedy or just in it for the money because I really love what I do.

Then, I look at all my business and living expenses and realize I need to earn a certain amount of money in order to make ends meet. I realize that as a business owner, I have to fund a lot of things myself like supplies, tools, accounting software, health insurance and pay my own taxes.

Making the mindset shift to charge more as my skills have improved has saved my business financially. If finances are tight and you’re doing a stellar job for your customers or clients, don’t be afraid to raise your rates as the cost of living and inflation go up.

Value yourself and your business enough to charge what you’re worth unapologetically.

3. Realize That You Can’t Do Everything Alone

Being a one man or one woman shop is literally impossible when running a successful business. Sure it might be cost effective, but there’s literally so much to do that you will either get burnt out quickly or make a costly mistake.

We talk a lot about outsourcing here at Due, and that’s because it’s often necessary for your sanity and the success of your business. If you’re a perfectionist and like to do everything yourself, you may struggle with the idea of handing off tasks to someone else.

In this case, you need to find the right person for your business with a proven track record and take the time to train him or her extensively. Outsourcing can help you focus on the most important aspects of your business.

On another note, you may also realize that you need a different type of professional help in the form of a coach or mentor. Most of the successful entrepreneurs I know have all had coaches or mentors at one point in their careers and their businesses have benefited as a result.

If you feel stuck or overwhelmed, having a session with a coach or following a mentor around could help. Realize that trying to run a business by yourself can be a losing game. Be open to receiving help and guidance from others and you’ll be more successful in half the time.

Summary: Start With Your Mindset

If you want to have a successful business, you must realize that it doesn’t start with a good idea or lots of hard work. It actually starts with your mindset.

Start by making the necessary mindset shifts to trust yourself and your abilities along with others who can help you and you’ll see much better results over time.

Republished by permission. Original here.