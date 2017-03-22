Girl Scout Shares Ingredients for Making More Sales

Want to increase your business’s sales? You could probably learn a thing or two about perseverance in the sales process from a 15-year-old Girl Scout in Oklahoma.

Katie Francis has sold more than 100, 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies since joining her current troupe seven years ago, making her the top seller in the whole country.

Business Sales Tips from the Top-Selling Girl Scout

And she has some tips for entrepreneurs and anyone who’s looking to sell more. According to Francis, the most important ingredients to making sales are time, commitment and asking everyone you see.

You can learn even more business sales tips from this top-selling Girl Scout in the video below.

From CNN:

“A lot of people will say no to cookies throughout the year,” says the pint-sized snack maven, but “you’ve got to keep on moving and keep on getting those yeses.”

Girl Scout cookies are pretty irresistible to a lot of buyers. But that doesn’t mean Francis is any stranger roadblocks in her sales efforts. The important part is that she keeps going and keeps asking more people to get to those who say yes.

And that’s a lesson that you can apply to your small business as well.