March 30, 2017

Color Us Surprised! Crayola Finds New Way to Create Buzz

Color Us Surprised! Crayola Finds New Way to Create Buzz

If you think there’s not a whole lot a beloved old brand that’s been around for decades can do to create buzz online, Crayola just proved you wrong.

The company recently announced that it will retire one of its iconic crayon colors, creating a storm of tweets and other social media posts from customers sharing thoughts on what color might be getting the boot.

Crayola plans to make the actual announcement in a livestream on Facebook this Friday, which happens to also be National Crayon Day.

For small businesses that aren’t quite as well known around the country as Crayola, there’s still a lesson to be learned here. Previewing or teasing a new promotion or announcement can be a great way to get people talking and create some real engagement with your online audience.

Image: Crayola/Twitter

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

