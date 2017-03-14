E-Verify Now Optimized on Mobile Devices

The legal status of your employees is as important as ever.

Some businesses have already seen disruptions when their staff was detained by immigration officials like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

One tool that’s designed to help employers is E-Verify. But until recently, you had to be at your desk to use it effectively to process new hires or even check the status of current employees.

To bring that E-Verify system a little closer the modern technology that most businesses use, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced that E-Verify is now optimized on mobile devices.

E-Verify is Now Optimized For Mobile Devices

E-Verify is an online system that helps you verify whether a potential employee is eligible to work in the U.S. The free service checks a new hire’s information against databases operated by the Social Security Administration and a unit of the Department of Homeland Security to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining employment illegally in the United States.

According to USCIS, the branch of Homeland Security involved with E-Verify, visitors will find its English website uscis.gov and the Spanish site uscis.gov/es easier to read and use because the content now automatically adjusts to fit the screen of a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

“We listened to our customers,” said USCIS Director León Rodríguez. “Significant numbers access our site and services [including E-Verify] through mobile devices. These changes will make a big difference in improving their online experience.”

USCIS Website and Online Products Improvements

Among the improvements introduced to the USCIS website and online products are:

Menu options now collapse for easier viewing on smaller screens or browser windows.

Users will find it easier to access SAVE CaseCheck from mobile devices to check whether immigration status queries submitted by benefit-granting agencies are complete.

Enhancements to E-Verify make logging in and viewing cases quicker and more efficient. Many of these ideas came from customer submissions through the E-Verify Listens website. These include case creation screens that now replicate the order of fields on Form I-9.

“These improvements are part of a USCIS commitment to use technology and innovation to meet the evolving needs of its customers, and a step toward a fully electronic immigration system,” wrote USCIS in a press release that also introduced its new digital assistant tool — dubbed Emma.