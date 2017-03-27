Business Travelers Beware, No Using Laptops on Flights from These 10 Airports

International business air travelers will be forced to comply with yet another travel ban that now prohibits the use of laptops and tablets on commercial flights to the United States.

New Aviation Security Measures Announced

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Transportation Security Administration Acting Administrator Huban Gowadia recently announced new aviation security enhancements that limit international travel carry-on items. The new security enhancements require that all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone or smart phone be placed in checked baggage at 10 select airports where flights are departing for the United States.

What’s Behind the Electronic Device Ban

The regulation comes after government agencies determined it is necessary to enhance security procedures for passengers at certain last point of departure airports due to unspecified terror threats. Moments after this measure was announced, the U.K. followed suit with a similar regulation restricting the use of carry-on laptops on flights originating in some countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation and are aggressively pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items,” explained the Office of Public Affairs, Homeland Security, in a public statement.

Airports Affected by New Security Enhancements

The 10 overseas airports affected by the new security enhancements are:

Queen Alia International Airport, Amman, Jordan; Cairo International Airport, Cairo, Egypt; Ataturk International Airport, Istanbul, Turkey; King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait; Mohammed V Airport, Casablanca, Morocco; Hamad International Airport, Doha, Quatar; Dubai International Airport, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Abu Dhabi International Airport, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“There is no impact on domestic flights in the United States or flights departing the United States,” added Homeland Security. “Electronic devices will continue to be allowed on all flights originating in the United States.”