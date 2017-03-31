Small Business Trends
How to Grab Attention in Your Next Email Marketing Campaign

Font Business Cartoon

I’m a collector. I have a nice library of cartoon books, I have shelves full of superhero statues and literally two walls of my office are covered in hundreds of LEGO minifigs. I accumulate stuff.

But as fun as it is, it’s also sort of a requirement of the job. In addition to toys and such, I also collect words and phrases and idioms.

I hear something on the radio and I tuck it away in my brain. I read something in the newspaper and it gets filed. Something comes up in conversation and, well, you get the idea.

Often I can tell you where and how something pops for me but, in this case, the term “writ large” just fell out of a drawer in my gray matter or something. I happened across it, picked it up, and this cartoon presented itself.

And the best part about this particular collection? I don’t have to justify it to my wife.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

