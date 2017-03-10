Small Business Trends
March 10, 2017

Starburst “All Pink” Packs Show Importance of Giving Customers What They Want

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
71
Print This Article
3
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
71
3
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Starburst "All Pink" Packs Show Importance of Giving Customers What They Want

How closely does your business listen to its customers? A well-known candy company could teach all business owners a thing or two about giving customers what they want.

Starburst just announced that limited edition bags of “All Pink” Starburst candy will soon be available in stores.

The pink flavor has long been considered one of the most popular offered by the company. And some customers have even lamented having to pick through all of those yellow and orange ones in order to get to those beloved pink wrappers.

A post shared by ShanStar (@shanstarlive) on

Giving Customers What They Want

For businesses, the lesson is clear. Listen to what your customers want. They’ll make it clear through their buying habits, reviews, social media posts or any number of other methods. And if you give them what they want, they’re likely to support your business even more.

Image: Starburst/Facebook

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!