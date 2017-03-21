GoDaddy Launches Business Hosting for eCommerce, High Traffic Sites

As small business owner your goal is to grow, and eventually you will. The new GoDaddy Business Hosting is designed for that very same reason, because it combines tools that are essential for high-traffic, e-commerce, and resource-intensive websites.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is offering this service to give small businesses the features they need as they grow, without having to worry about the complexities of high performance websites. Business Hosting brings together the company’s preconfigured cPanel offering and the performance of VPS. According to GoDaddy, “It is the first to provide an advanced hosting solution without the need for server management or server administrative skills.”

When you are ready to upgrade, all it takes is a single click for the migration to take effect, which is done automatically. This gets rid of the need to uninstall and reinstall files – a process no one likes. After the migration, the platform gives your website unmetered bandwidth to handle large traffic and load your pages for your customers quickly.

GoDaddy Launches Business Hosting – Here’s a Peek

Business Hosting also provides dedicated resources, including RAM, storage, allocated resources and more. Dedicated resource means they are yours, and they will always be available for your site and not be affected by other websites on your server. This ensures your high traffic e-commerce or data intensive website can be accessed by your customers 24/7.

There is also a resource monitoring platform that lets you keep an eye on the amount of resources you are using. This will let you make the necessary adjustment if you grow faster than expected, and to address seasonal business surge.

According to GoDaddy, this is especially useful for eCommerce, high-definition image websites that store many client portfolios, video-heavy websites, social media applications and others with similar applications.

At only $29.99, $39.99 and $49.99 per month for the Prime, Premium and Enterprise plans respectively, the smallest of businesses can take advantage of what GoDaddy is providing. And each plan comes with 1 free year of Office 365 professional email and 1 year free SSL certificate.