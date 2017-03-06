Small Business Trends
March 6, 2017

Here’s Meet, The New Google Hangouts?

by In Technology Trends 1
0
Shares
|
103
Print This Article
4
Email this Article

0
Shares
103
4
Email this Article Print This Article
Here’s Google Meet, The New Hangouts?

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has quietly launched Meet by Google, a new video conferencing application that is designed for HD video meetings. The application appears to be the latest addition to Google’s lineup of business products known as G Suite. The app’s launch feels like Google’s big strategy to nudge the Hangouts app towards businesses.

Inside Google Meet

Like Hangouts, Google Meet offers group video calls, but with an expanded capacity.

Where Hangouts is limited to 10 people, Meet supports HD video meetings with up to 30 people and allows users to dial into meetings (available only to G Suite Enterprise Edition customers) and to join with a single click. In addition, G Suite users get integration with Calendar and Gmail, which makes it absolutely easy to convert a Hangout conversation into a meeting.

Google has yet to officially unveil Meet though it had last year hinted of a business-friendly version of Hangouts that was in the works.

Currently, you can access Meet on the web and on the iTunes App Store, but it doesn’t look like there is an Android app yet.

Overall, Meet’s arrival comes at a time when Google looks ready to refocus its efforts with regard to Hangouts. The search giant recently killed its Hangouts API and made it clear that consumer apps that use the application won’t work after April 25.

At this juncture, it is still hard to tell whether Google’s new offering will hold against competition from the likes of GoToMeeting and Skype. However, deep integration of Meet with Google’s popular suite of tools might just make it an excellent choice for the millions of businesses already using the search giant’s set of apps.

Image: Google

More in: 1 Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Antony Maina

Antony Maina Antony Maina is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. His beat includes social media, general business reporting and exploring how people relate to technology. With a background in freelance writing, he is a contributor to other tech websites and can be found at Word4Bloggers.

One Reaction

  1. Robert Brady
    March 6, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Ironic that there is an iOS app, but not an Android app. What’s the world coming to? 😉

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!


Register!
No, Thank You