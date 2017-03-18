These Events Offer a Spring Thaw After a Late Winter Slump

The cold winter months can lead to a lot of small business owners feeling particularly uninspired about their day-to-day operations.

But attending educational events can help entrepreneurs get out of those slumps and start feeling inspired again. There are plenty of great opportunities coming up with the spring thaw, including exciting options like EntreLeadership 1-Day and ICON17.

Happening in Los Angeles in early April, EntreLeadership 1-Day lets you learn the six essentials of business leadership. Taking place this April in Phoenix, ICON17 features educational breakout sessions, inspiring keynote speakers, networking opportunities and more. And it all takes place over three days.

You can learn more about the EntreLeadership 1-Day, ICON17 and other events in the Featured Events section. And then check out even more upcoming opportunities in the list below.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Webinar: Learn to Spot the Next Pokémon Go and use it to Drive Customers to your Business

March 22, 2017

Spot and take advantage of important mobile app trends.In this webinar, Anita Campbell, founder of award-winning online publication Small Business Trends, focuses on the wildly successful Pokémon Go mobile app phenomenon. You will learn Pokemon Go is and how it works, how Pokemon Go got started and caught fire, how to use it today to increase trafficand business, how to spot and benefit from the next big mobile app or social media trends. Presented by Anita Campbell.

South Florida Regional Franchise Seminar

March 29, 2017, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Franchise Consulting Company is proud to present our regional seminar to explore the world of franchising in South Florida on Wednesday March 29, 2017 5:30-9:00. We are excited to be joined by several of our leading US franchise partners.

EntreLeadership 1-Day

April 11, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.

Grow yourself, your team & your profits! At EntreLeadership 1-Day, you will learn the six essentials of business: leadership, people, money, time, team, and higher calling. Dave Ramsey will be joined by business experts Chris Hogan & Christy Wright.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ10 ($10 off)

ICON17

April 25, 2017, Phoenix, Ariz.

ICON17 is a 3-day conference for small business owners. It’s packed with inspiring keynote speakers, educational breakout sessions on modern business strategies, sales & marketing best practices, Infusionsoft product training, networking.

TECHSPO Toronto 2017

May 18, 2017, Toronto, Ontario

TECHSPO Toronto 2017 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place at the Toronto Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. TECHSPO Toronto brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Toronto 2017 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will be joining.

Secret Knock

May 22, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.

Secret Knock is going to be the single greatest event for the top entrepreneurs and action-takers in the world to connect, share ideas, and help take each other to the next level. Each of the attendees have believed in themselves enough to get to where they are, and they are not stopping now. Secure your application for one of the few spots left at the Secret Knock.

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.