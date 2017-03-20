McDonald’s Incident Shows Importance of CPR Training for Your Employees

A McDonald’s employee saved the life of a Miami, Fla. police officer by jumping out the drive-thru window Tuesday.

Pedro Viloria, the employee, noticed something odd when the off-duty officer and her two children pulled up to receive their order, reports ABC News.

Viloria said the officer seemed to have trouble breathing when she came to the drive-thru window to grab her food.

“In that moment, I thought, I’d rather save that woman’s life,” Viloria told WPLG. “I see she’s like inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like ‘ahh,’ and basically I thought something was going wrong.”

Surveillance video shows the car pulling away and running into the median; the police officer was unconscious at the time.

“Her kids were screaming, ‘Mother, mother, stop it, mother what are you doing?’” Viloria said.

Viloria quickly jumped out the window and raced over to the car. He ordered the children to call 911 while he headed back to the restaurant to get more help.

A firefighter entered the McDonald’s as Viloria was looking for more help. The off-duty firefighter performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator machine to bring the woman back.

“I thought if these kids lose their mother today, that’s going to be tragic,” Viloria said. “It is what a hero does. If I needed to die to save that woman, I would have done it.”

McDonald’s praised their employee for his quick thinking in rescuing the officer.

“I think I speak for our McDonald’s family when I say how proud we are of Pedro. He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman,” the company said in a statement.

