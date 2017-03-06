Nintendo Navigates Difficulties With Launching New Products (Watch)

Nintendo’s newest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, has finally been released.

And aside from some issues with orders from Amazon getting out on time, the launch went pretty smoothly. So gamers are finally getting to discover some of the new features of the console, along with the new games that are available.

Of course, even the smoothest of launches can come with some issues. Anytime you’re dealing with new technology, there are bound to be bugs that need to be worked out. And even if you do tons of testing and upgrading before a launch, it’s difficult to mimic all of the different situations that actual customers are likely to put products through.

As such, consumers reported some connectivity issues with one of the console’s wireless controllers. But Nintendo (TYO:7974) is reportedly already working on a solution. And the company is also preparing to release even more Switches to customers who missed out on the initial launch as well.

Preparation is Key When Launching New Products

Launching new products can be a daunting task for businesses of any size. But if you try to anticipate any issues and learn from past mistakes, you can put yourself in a good position. And from there, you just need to be prepared to jump on any potential issues early on so that you can make the experience as positive as possible for your early customers.