Ikea Is Trying to Eliminate its Most Common Customer Complaint (Watch)

Ikea has been listening to all of your complaints about how difficult it is to put together its furniture. And now, it’s making a change.

The Swedish company is introducing a new method of building some of its furniture that should make the assembly process a lot less complicated. The method uses something called a wedge dowel. It essentially creates fitted grooves in each piece so that the different parts simply snap together. No more complicated directions or unrecognizable tools!

The company has been working on this new assembly method for some time, and will introduce it gradually, starting with the Stockholm cabinet series and Regissr storage products. But it plans to add those easy-assembly features to even more products over time. However, the company did note that certain products may always require those extra steps and tools. So don’t expect to snap together an entire kitchen setup anytime soon.

For frequent Ikea shoppers, this change could represent a huge win. The difficulty of building certain pieces of furniture has been well documented across social media, online articles and almost certainly throughout Ikea’s customer service channels.

The Importance of Listening to Customers

But with this move, the company shows that it has been listening to customers. And offering this type of solution could make its current customers happier, and potentially even draw in new ones as well.