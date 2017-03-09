News headlines blare “Pokemon craze takes over Houston park” and “Pokemon Go Is Influencing Baby Names” and “Bride stunned to discover her wedding venue was a Pokemon Go gym.”

With headlines like that daily on your local news, it’s clear that the Pokemon Go mobile game has burrowed its way into American culture.

Those little digital Pokemon creatures are just too cute to ignore!

Pokemon Go started as a kids card game two decades ago and then became a mobile game. As a mobile game it quickly grew to 20 million daily active game players as of July 2016.

As it turns out, Pokemon Go isn’t just for kids. Teenagers, young adults, parents supervising their Pokemon-playing kids, and anyone “addicted” to the mobile game, have all gotten into the action. As of October 2016, Pokemon players had taken 144 billion steps — steps that could lead them right near your place of business.

Whether the Pokemon craze will continue with the same intensity during 2017 is anyone’s guess.

Regardless, there are some great marketing lessons to be learned. In fact those lessons can be especially applicable to small businesses because we’re nimble enough to take advantage of trends quickly. As independent business owners, we have a distinct advantage when it comes to pivoting our marketing quickly.

If you want to learn about how to leverage the virtual world and the consumer’s enthusiasm for mobile devices, into real paying customers in the physical world, then Pokemon Go is a great case study.

Join Anita Campbell, renowned small business expert and founder of the Small Business Trends community serving over 2 million small business people per month, in a FREE WEBINAR hosted by Verizon. We will explore these marketing lessons, including:

How to leverage the world of local “check in” apps and games to lure in foot traffic.

What Pokemon Go can tell us about being found in mobile devices.

How to make your business appear attractive online and on mobile devices — attractive enough to get people into your shop, restaurant or other place of business.

Strategies such as hosting Pokemon events, joining teams, buying Pokemon lures, and other activities to participate in the trend.

What you MUST know about the 5 ways people interact with their phones today, that impact what local places they visit and how they purchase.

We’ll also discuss techniques for how to manage the downsides of Pokemon Go traffic, including security issues and disruption to your business from non-paying customers. And how to turn these issues into positives.

There is much to be learned from the Pokemon craze — and we’ll explore it all and answer your questions with concrete examples and marketing tips.

So join us for this webinar on March 22, 2017 at 2 pm Eastern Time. It’s free, but be sure to register in advance to save your place. Go here to register.

