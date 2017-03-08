Netflix Has a New Way to Stand Out from the Competition — Interactive Content (Watch)

Netflix is thinking about creating interactive programming as a way to make its original content stand out from the competition.

The popular streaming service recently said that it plans to test interactive TV shows that let viewers make choices about what happens in each episode. Then it will see which choices viewers like the most and which ones are actually doable.

Netflix hasn’t offered much clarification about how big these choices might be. But it probably won’t mean that viewers can choose who lives and who dies, especially since having any interactive programming will likely mean having to shoot extra content. The company also said that the interactive content will likely start with a children’s show.

Netflix Interactive Content Can Differentiate Service

Even though streaming services like Netflix have gained a lot of popularity in recent years, there are still some people who have decided to stick with just regular cable TV instead. Some of those people likely haven’t made the leap because they don’t see enough of a reason to. But by providing unique extras like interactive content, Netflix could make its subscription service more appealing to those hold-outs.

And of course, interactive episodes could also help Netflix stand out against the other streaming services. But if the idea turns out to be a success, it’s a concept that we could eventually see from other providers as well.