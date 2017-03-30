The Real Cost of Lousy Office Desk Chairs (INFOGRAPHIC)

As a small business owner, you want to optimize your employees’ productivity. That can be a challenge if you don’t pay enough attention to your workplace décor and design.

According to a new research, Journal of the American Medical Association estimates annual losses of $81 billion in productivity, due exclusively to pain. That’s a heavy price to pay for not rethinking your office ergonomics.

Data compiled by Pots, Planters & More further highlights a 23 percent increase in productivity when old or uncomfortable office furniture was replaced.

The Link Between Office Design and Productivity

Office Décor Has a Direct Impact on Employee Productivity

Employees strongly feel that workplace influences their productivity, research finds. Take the following data for example. People who said furniture in their workplace is bad are three times more likely to feel their environment hurts productivity.

Another data from the Journal of Public Affairs, Administration and Management found lighting as the primary factor affecting an employee’s productivity.

Small Changes Can Make Employees More Productive

For a business, small changes can go a long way in creating the right ambience and boosting employee productivity.

For example, a study by Exeter University revealed people were 15 percent more productive when a few houseplants were added to otherwise sparely decorated workplaces. In fact, 85 percent of people who report having a lot of plants at their workplace feel their environment helps productivity.

Adding a few houseplants can therefore be a simple yet effective idea to ensure employees feel motivated and productive at work.

Illinois-based Pots, Planters & More surveyed 1,000 Americans who work in traditional office spaces to learn how design and décor affects them.

Check out this infographic by the company for more information.