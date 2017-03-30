Small Business Trends
March 30, 2017

The Real Cost of Lousy Office Desk Chairs (INFOGRAPHIC)

by In Technology Trends 0
73
Shares
|
70
1
Print This Article
3
Email this Article

73
Shares
70
1
3
Email this Article Print This Article
The Link Between Office Design and Productivity

As a small business owner, you want to optimize your employees’ productivity. That can be a challenge if you don’t pay enough attention to your workplace décor and design.

According to a new research, Journal of the American Medical Association estimates annual losses of $81 billion in productivity, due exclusively to pain. That’s a heavy price to pay for not rethinking your office ergonomics.

Data compiled by Pots, Planters & More further highlights a 23 percent increase in productivity when old or uncomfortable office furniture was replaced.

The Link Between Office Design and Productivity

Office Décor Has a Direct Impact on Employee Productivity

Employees strongly feel that workplace influences their productivity, research finds. Take the following data for example. People who said furniture in their workplace is bad are three times more likely to feel their environment hurts productivity.

Another data from the Journal of Public Affairs, Administration and Management found lighting as the primary factor affecting an employee’s productivity.

Small Changes Can Make Employees More Productive

For a business, small changes can go a long way in creating the right ambience and boosting employee productivity.

For example, a study by Exeter University revealed people were 15 percent more productive when a few houseplants were added to otherwise sparely decorated workplaces. In fact, 85 percent of people who report having a lot of plants at their workplace feel their environment helps productivity.

Adding a few houseplants can therefore be a simple yet effective idea to ensure employees feel motivated and productive at work.

Illinois-based Pots, Planters & More surveyed 1,000 Americans who work in traditional office spaces to learn how design and décor affects them.

Check out this infographic by the company for more information.

The Link Between Office Design and Productivity

Image, Infographic: Pots, Planters, and More

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Shubhomita Bose

Shubhomita Bose Shubhomita Bose is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. She covers key studies and surveys about the small business market, along with general small business news. She draws on 8 years of experience in copywriting, marketing and communications, having worked extensively on creating content for small and medium sized enterprises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!