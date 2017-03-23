What Amazon Can Teach You About Online to Offline Success

These days, it seems like just about every offline business is working on creating some kind of online presence. But the biggest name in ecommerce is now trying to do the exact opposite.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the ecommerce giant that originally gained notoriety from selling books online, is now breaking into the brick-and-mortar bookstore business. It’s not exactly a booming industry — big names like Borders have had to close up shop in recent years. But Amazon has brought some unique elements into its retail store.

Located in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, the bookstore only features titles that have high customer ratings on Amazon.com. It also features a small selection of other products like electronics, magazines and gift cards.

Jennifer Cast, VP of Amazon Books, told Business Insider, “Our special sauce is knowing the reading habits and passions of a city through our Amazon.com data.”

Online to Offline (O2O) Targeting

So essentially, Amazon is using the data and intelligence it has gained from the online experience to make a more customized offline one. That’s something that other businesses looking to go from online to offline can learn from, whether you’re an online coach looking to get into in-person teaching or an online product seller looking to break into the retail game.

It doesn’t have to be a totally separate experience. You can still use what you’ve learned about customers, products and habits to create an offline experience that rivals that of the online one. And if you haven’t yet considered what an offline component might add to your business, it might just be time to reconsider.