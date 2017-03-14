eBay Launches Season 2 of Open for Business Podcast

After having a successful first season, Gimlet Creative and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have returned with season two of Open for Business — a show about building your business from the ground up. The first season ranked number one among business podcasts on iTunes last June.

Business owners can now expect another season full of business and entrepreneurship lessons, real-life stories and advice. You can also expect to explore essential topics from how to pivot when things don’t go as planned to financing to how to “kill it” at customer service.

Open for Business Podcast Season Two Details

In an official release, eBay says that season two will take an entertaining, behind-the-scenes approach so as to shed light on some of the business issues and ideas that no one else will tell you about.

The first six episodes of season two will focus on how you can reinvent your business and will be available beginning March 16. This episode will also explore the stories of small business owners who have had to rethink and even pivot their entire business strategy due to challenges such as loss of customers, increased competition and other unforeseen obstacles.

This second season will be hosted by Managing Partner at Harlem Capital Partners John Henry.

To listen in, you will have to subscribe and download the episodes on Google Play, iTunes or stream directly from the Open for Business page. eBay says that it will also be posting “behind-the-scenes details and other interesting tips specific to selling on eBay.”

The company also plans to take Open for Business on the road as a way of creating opportunities for listeners by giving them a chance to connect in person with like-minded entrepreneurs.