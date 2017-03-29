Pinterest Propel Introduces Special Services for Small Businesses

Pinterest wants to recruit small business advertisers.

The social media platform and visual search engine just launched Pinterest Propel, a program that provides special services to new advertisers that don’t quite understand how the site works. It includes free one-on-one support for 30 days to advertisers that meet its criteria. The initiative is specifically designed to attract more small and medium sized businesses as advertisers.

The move could prove to be a big win for Pinterest as the company prepares for a potential initial public offering. Online giants Google and Facebook already make a great deal of profits from catering to the small and medium sized business crowd. So Pinterest could certainly benefit from making its ad platform more friendly and understandable for that group.

But it’s not just a win for Pinterest. The site tends to be popular with those who are looking for unique products and ideas in niches like travel, fashion, design and more. And that’s just the type of audience that a lot of small businesses would love to reach.

If interested, you can sign up for the program here.