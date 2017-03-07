Popular Twitter Hashtags to Promote Your Small Business Every Day of the Week

Hashtags can be a great tool for organizing tweets, joining conversations and promoting your business. They are also a great way to get your content and brand in front of new audiences.

While trending hashtags keeping on changing all the time, there are some that tend to trend consistently for each day of the week.

Popular Twitter Hashtags

Here are 35 popular Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) hashtags that you could use to promote your business.

Monday Hashtags

#MusicMonday

Use this hashtag to showcase your customers or employees musical talents.

#MilitaryMonday

Show your support and patriotism for the military by using this military related hashtag.

#ManCrushMonday or #MCM

Are you a humorous, fun-loving brand? Well, this is the perfect hashtag for you. It is the best way for you to get your brand noticed by fun-loving people, too.

#MondayBlues

You can bet that a sizeable number of your customers don’t love Mondays. Use this hashtag to show your sympathy over horrible Mondays.

#MondayMemories

Take your customers through your business memories using this hashtag.

#MarketingMonday

Wish to get right into marketing efforts without wasting a sec? This is the right hashtag to use.

Tuesday Hashtags

#TravelTuesday

This hashtag is best suited for those in the tours and travel industry. Use it to promote your business.

#TrendyTuesday

Is your business keen on keeping up with the pop culture trends? This is the right hashtag for you.

#TipTuesday

This is great for any business. This is your chance to answer your customers FAQ or provide helpful tips.

#TopicTuesday

Chance to share your thoughts regarding popular topics in your industry.

#TransformationTuesday

This is a chance to showcase the before and after photos of your business. You could use hair photos for a salon, remodeling photos for a contractor or fitness photos if you are in the personal fitness industry.

#TuesdayTreat

Want to offer your customers something special? Use this hashtag.

Wednesday Hashtags

#WayBackWednesday or #WBW

Any business can use this hashtag to connect with their customers by showing old photos of their business.

#WisdomWednesday

Use this hashtag to share words of advice on your industry related topics.

#WellnessWednesday

Best suited for people in the health and fitness industry. Use the hashtag to provide tips on how to stay healthy and active.

Thursday Hashtags

#ThrowBackThursday or #TBT

Similar to #WBW or #WayBackWednesday but way more popular. Use it to share pictures of your business at its infancy period.

#ThursdayThoughts

Use this hashtag to ask your audience for ideas or opinions on how you can improve your business.

#ThankfulThursday

Perfect hashtag for thanking loyal customers or for telling your audience what you are thankful for. Gratitude goes a long way in building customer loyalty.

Friday Hashtags

#FridayFunday

Show pictures of your employees having fun. You could also use it to encourage your audience to have some fun with your business this weekend.

#FearlessFriday

What sets you apart? Lack of fear? Tell a story about overcoming business challenges.

#FitnessFriday

A little more restrictive to health and fitness brands. Use it to display your newest workouts or share great foods.

#FollowFriday or #FF

Show your love by featuring another local business. Hopefully, they will also do the same for you.

#FlashBackFriday or #FBF

Similar to #TBT but not as popular. Share images of your business in its early stage.

#FunnyFriday

Share something funny about your employees, business or customers.

#FeelGoodFriday

Best hashtag to share love, happiness and joy with your customers.

#FoodieFriday

More inclined to business in the food industry. Use it to show your restaurant’s delicious treats.

Saturday Hashtags

#ShopLocal

Encourage your audience to shop at small local businesses.

#SmallBusinessSaturday

Like #FF, post an image of another small business that has been helpful to your business.

#SocialSaturday

Share how your business is interacting with your customers through promotions and events.

#SalesSaturday

Use this hashtag to offer special deals and discounts to your products or services.

#ShoutoutSaturday

Almost similar to #ThankfulThursday, use it to give a shoutout to one of your star customers or employees.

Sunday Hashtags

#SpotlightSunday

Spread the love by mentioning a loyal customer.

#SundayRead

This is your chance to share one of your recent business posts.

#SundayFunday

Continue the weekend fun by sharing fun ways that your customers can use your products or services.

#StartupSunday

Show your passion for your business and how it is benefitting your customers.