SharpSpring Gives Small Businesses More Access to Images Through Shutterstock

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK), a popular online marketplace for digital images, videos and music, has partnered with SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to offer users access to more resources.

SharpSpring is a global provider of cloud-based automated marketing technologies.

More Images for Businesses to Access

The partnership will allow SharpSpring users, many of whom are small businesses, access Shutterstock’s full collection of more than 125 million high-quality images directly within its automation platform.

“We’ve always known that there is a direct relationship between the use of imagery and increased levels of engagement in marketing materials,” said Janet Giesen, Shutterstock’s VP of Business Development in a press release.

“Our partnership with SharpSpring makes it easier for marketing professionals to access our vast collection of over 125 million images, helping them leverage the power of imagery to increase engagement with their marketing materials.”

Here’s How SharpSpring Has Integrated Shutterstock

SharpSpring customers with a Shutterstock account will now be able to sign in with their Shutterstock credentials and access images under their existing licenses.

Users without a Shutterstock account will be able to purchase images via a-la-carte pricing.

Rick Carlson, SharpSpring Founder and CEO said, “Partnering with Shutterstock is a big win for our users since Shutterstock is already the image provider of choice for so many of our customers, more than 1,100 of which are digital marketing agencies.”

“We all know that effective marketers are storytellers, and powerful imagery makes those stories more impactful. Our integration with Shutterstock’s massive image library greatly simplifies the entire image selection and creative process, further enhancing the value of SharpSpring to our customers.”