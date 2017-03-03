Small Business Trends
March 3, 2017

Looking for the Upside

Silver Lining Business Cartoon

This cartoon came to me while I was counseling one my kids on a problem they were having. “Remember,” I said, “every cloud has a silver lining.” Then the cartoonist part of me kicked in…

“Unless for some reason this particular cloud was born without one. That happens sometimes. Or maybe another cloud borrowed it and never returned it. Or maybe it’s gotten used so often that it’s worn down to a nub now and it’s ineffective. So maybe not every cloud has a silver lining, but I think the odds are still pretty good.”

The good news is my kids have a good sense of humor and they just laughed instead of looking at me all moist-eyed with their bottom lip quivering. It’s like they say, every cloud…

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

