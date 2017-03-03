Looking for the Upside

This cartoon came to me while I was counseling one my kids on a problem they were having. “Remember,” I said, “every cloud has a silver lining.” Then the cartoonist part of me kicked in…

“Unless for some reason this particular cloud was born without one. That happens sometimes. Or maybe another cloud borrowed it and never returned it. Or maybe it’s gotten used so often that it’s worn down to a nub now and it’s ineffective. So maybe not every cloud has a silver lining, but I think the odds are still pretty good.”

The good news is my kids have a good sense of humor and they just laughed instead of looking at me all moist-eyed with their bottom lip quivering. It’s like they say, every cloud…