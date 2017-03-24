Small Business Headlines: New Website Tools from GoDaddy, Wix

When building a website for your small business, there are tons of different things to consider. You need hosting. You need a domain. You need visuals, and more.

This week, small businesses looking to build or update their websites received a couple of new options. One is a new hosting service from GoDaddy specifically for ecommerce and high traffic sites. And another is a potential new source for stock images thanks to Wix’s acquisition of DeviantArt.

You can read about these updates and more below in the Small Business Trends news and information roundup.

Technology Trends

GoDaddy Launches Business Hosting for eCommerce, High Traffic Sites

As small business owner your goal is to grow, and eventually you will. The new GoDaddy Business Hosting is designed for that very same reason, because it combines tools that are essential for high-traffic, e-commerce, and resource-intensive websites.

Wix Acquires DeviantArt Revealing New Stock Photo Niche

Israel-based Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) recently acquired DeviantArt, an online community for artists, art enthusiasts and designers, for $36 million. Wix, which helps small business to build and operate websites, will have access to DeviantArt’s over 325 million pieces of original art as well as its more than 40 million registered members.

Synup is a local business citation management platform that manages and boosts local SEO efforts for agencies, enterprises and small businesses with multiple locations. What is a Business Citation? Citations simply refers to your business name and address mention on other webpages. An example is an online yellow pages directory, Google Maps, Apple Siri and so on.

Former Microsoft Employee Helps Small Businesses Embrace the Cloud

Mark Furr, the founder of LAN Scape Solutions Productivity Partners, a Microsoft Partner, recently spoke to Small Business Trends about using cloud-based technology both to launch his business and to help clients improve productivity.

Employment

It’s generally assumed that millennials are seeking jobs in coastal cities — New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles. But new data from Indeed.com shows that millennials looking to work for small businesses are actually narrowing their searches toward inland cities.

McDonald’s Incident Shows Importance of CPR Training for Your Employees

A McDonald’s employee saved the life of a Miami, Fla. police officer by jumping out the drive-thru window Tuesday. Pedro Viloria, the employee, noticed something odd when the off-duty officer and her two children pulled up to receive their order, reports ABC News.

Unpaid Invoices Prevent Small Businesses from Creating 2.1 Million New Jobs (Infographic)

For one week a month, jobs reports dominate the headlines. Political sides argue the implications of the numbers. And everyone wants to know — who’s responsible? You may never hear slow job growth numbers being blamed on unpaid invoices to small businesses, though.

Green Business

Solar Energy is Already Really Efficient — But Still Improving (Watch)

Capturing the sun’s rays and converting them into electricity is a complicated process. But it’s one that humans have actually almost mastered at this point. The solar industry is still growing and evolving. But basic solar panels, those made from crystalline silicon, are now about as efficient as they physically can be.

Ooops! Could General Mills Bee Conservation Efforts Actually Harm the Environment? (Watch)

Even the most well intentioned initiatives can have negative consequences if you don’t do enough research before launching. Just ask General Mills. The company, famous for cereals like Honey Nut Cheerios, which has a bee as its mascot, recently launched a “Bring Back the Bees” campaign.

Marketing Tips

Animoto Update Targets Small Business With Square Video Capability

Designed partially so small businesses and their marketing departments can compete with bigger budget firms and utilize the online and mobile space more effectively, the social media video sharing company Animoto has launched a square format for its Marketing Video Builder.

Small Businesses Should Still Rely on Google and Facebook Ads, Report Reveals

According to the latest report from research firm eMarketer, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are continuing to consolidate their hold on digital advertising. The firm says that total digital spending will increase by 16 percent this year to $83 billion.

Small Biz Spotlight

Spotlight: SupportYourApp Helps Tech Startups With Customer Support

Customer support is an important function for any business. But it can be especially vital for tech startups. And that’s specifically the type of business that customer service outsourcing company SupportYourApp aims to help. The company provides outsourcing services and other customer support for startups and software companies.

Small Business Operations

Obamacare vs. Trumpcare: What’s the Best Solution for Small Businesses?

Health coverage for everyone is a goal that most can agree on, but that is where agreement stops. President Donald Trump is pushing for repeal and replacement of The Affordable Care Act, more commonly referred to as Obamacare. The problem is his American Health Care Act (AHCA) proposal is worse for small businesses and the working classes than the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was.

Lankford Pushes Flexibility Act to Limit Small Business Regulation

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) has introduced The Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act of 2017 aimed at streamlining and improving the regulatory process for American small business.

Startup

Navy and Air Force Veterans Win SBA Honors for 2017

An Air Force veteran who founded a medical logistics company in a cramped rental unit and a U.S. Navy veteran who seeks out contracts to benefit other servicemen and women are just two of this year’s Small Business Person of the Year winners as chosen by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Ginjan Brothers Brand Uses Social Media Strategy to Win FedEx Prize

America is the home to ingenuity and small business success. Meet the founders of Ginjan Brothers, LLC, a Harlem-based beverage company that specializes in traditional African beverages. It is a small business that develops, markets and sells a delicious Ginger juice called “GINJAN.” Two entrepreneurial brothers, Mohammed and Ibrahima Diallo, run the company.

Mobile Technology

Business Users Beware, AT&T GoPhone Unlimited Data Offer Not All It’s Cracked Up to Be

A new unlimited data plan from AT&T (NYSE:T) recently announced for the carrier’s GoPhone customers may have small business owners excited. But the new option comes with some serious constraints. Details Behind the GoPhone Unlimited Data Offer The unlimited data plan costs $60 per month.

BlackBerry Introduces Privacy Shade and Other Updates

As BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) fully adopts Android as its operating system, the company is bringing the security features it is renowned for to an OS with a dubious track record when it comes to security. This includes regular updates as well as introducing new apps, which address security and privacy issues.