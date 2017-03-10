Healthcare Changes Highlight Need for Small Businesses to Be Adaptable (Watch)

The American Health Care Act Republicans have proposed to replace Obamacare, has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle. But Speaker of the House Paul Ryan argues that it’s only one part of a larger plan. Other parts of the plan may come later in the form of executive actions from Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price as well as future legislation.

“Right now there is an uneven playing field. It is those self-employed individuals and small businesses that are paying the penalty for this. They’re the ones who suffer right now. By giving them more options and driving down cost, we’re leveling the playing field,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a briefing.

For small businesses, the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act could potentially lead to major changes. But since the current bill doesn’t include all of the potential updates, it’s not clear yet what exactly the effects might be.

Stay Nimble in the Face of Small Business Healthcare Uncertainty

What is clear is that the country’s healthcare system is in a state of flux. And businesses may be forced to make changes and adjustments along the way, as they’ve already had to do in recent years. So staying nimble and having the ability to make adjustments as laws and policies change is an absolute must for today’s small businesses.