March 27, 2017

After Failure to Repeal Obamacare, Pence and McMahon Reassure Small Businesses

Pence and McMahon Talk About Small Businesses and the Fight Against Obamacare

After failure by the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill that could repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and SBA Administrator Linda McMahon made a stop in West Virginia to reassure small business owners and listen to their concerns.

The pair met with a crowd of small business leaders at Foster Supply, a family-owned business in Charleston, W.V., Hosted by owner Ronald Foster and Delegate Nancy Reagan Foster, the event featured remarks from both Pence and McMahon about small businesses and the fight against Obamacare.

Pence told the event’s attendees, “I truly believe that President Trump is the best friend small business will ever have.” Among the reasons for that sentiment, Pence cited Trump’s family history of business ownership. He also said that the administration is focused on creating an environment with less regulation, fewer tax burdens, free and fair trade and more.

Pence also touted McMahon’s business acumen, explaining her history of building a small company into the worldwide brand WWE.

Small Businesses and the Fight Against Obamacare

Repealing Obamacare has been a major talking point for the Trump administration since the early days of the campaign. And it’s something that small business owners have been following closely.

While Friday’s effort failed to accomplish this goal, Pence and McMahon’s visit to West Virginia mainly showcased the administration’s interest in listening to small business owners when shaping policies going forward.

Mike Pence Photo via Shutterstock

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

One Reaction

  1. Adebayo Oluwole
    March 27, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    I believe President Obama will surely have the interest of the small business owners in mind, being an entrepreneur himself. He has been there. He will know where the shoes can be pitching small businesses.

    Reply

