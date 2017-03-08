Surprising Stats on Every Generation’s Social Media Habits (Infographic)

Everybody uses social media, but for different reasons. A new survey has attempted to decode the social media preferences of users belonging to different generations.

Social Media Usage By Age

According to data published by Personal Money Service, Gen Z users (aged 13-19) prefer seeing real people rather than celebrities in their ads. When it comes to social networking sites, about 50 percent of these young users are on Instagram.

The data also reveals some interesting insights about millennials (aged 20-35). About 70 percent of millennials access Facebook, while 63 percent use YouTube. Further, 43 percent want brands to reach them via email.

Gen X users (aged 36-49) have a strong social media presence. About 80 percent are on Facebook and Twitter, but only half have active accounts. From a brand perspective, it’s worth noting that 68 percent of Gen X users make decisions based on online reviews.

As for the baby boomers (aged 50-65), Facebook is the most preferred social networking site. Of the 27 hours they spend online, 15.5 percent is spent on Facebook.

Fine Tune Your Social Media Marketing Efforts

For businesses, the message is clear. If you want to target Gen Z buyers, focus on Instagram. If you’re interested in Millennials and baby boomers, boost your Facebook presence and email marketing strategy. Ensure you have a positive online image to reach Gen X users.