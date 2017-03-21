Small Business Trends
100+ Time Saving Tips for Small Businesses

When you’re a small business owner, time is always working against you. There’s a lot to get done and you typically don’t have a big staff, or a staff at all, to help.

You could try working more hours, but that can actually work against you. You can hire employees, but that’s not always financially feasible.

Or, you can use the time saving tips below to work more efficiently and boost your time management skills.

Prepping for Better Time Management

These time savings tips are more effective when implemented on top of a solid foundation. Here are some ways to get your mind and body ready.

The Enemies of Time Management

No matter how good your intentions, sometimes things get in your way.

If you want to make the most of these time saving tips, you need to watch out for the factors that will prevent your success:

Procrastination: Friend or Foe?

Sometimes, it pays to put off an action or decision. In these cases, procrastination can help you.

On the other hand, procrastination can be one of the greatest enemies of time management. Try these tips to get your procrastination under control.

Time Saving Tips

Here’s the first round of tips in this post. Each link leads to a post that will help you improve your time management skills and get more done in your day.

One More Book

Aside from the book mentioned earlier, the book, Deep Work: Stop Being Shallow With Your Minutes is another resource that “deals with the paradox of time management in the age of social media.”

Time Saving Tips for Social Media

One of the best places to reduce time spent in your small business, without reducing quality or quantity, is with social media.

There are many ways to save time and become more efficient when using social sites, all without becoming a “social media robot.”

Using Cloud Computing to Save Time

You can also move to the cloud use the cloud to save time on everything from your everyday tasks to more long-term projects.

Using Automation to Save Time

Automation enables you to save time like nothing else. Here are some posts to help you make the most of automation tools.

Next Generation Automation: Chatbots

Chatbots use artificial intelligence and machine learning  to provide customer service and even sales support.

Here’s what you need to know about these time saving tools:

Managing Time Through Delegation

If you’re lucky enough to have employees, you can manage your time, and theirs, using delegation. Here are some time saving tips related to doing just that:

Managing Time Through Outsourcing

On the other hand, if you’re a solopreneur or have a small staff, outsourcing is a solid way to get more done over the same time period. Here are some time saving tips related to that approach:

Good Project Management = Time Saved

Using tried and true project management techniques can save time, every time. If you’re looking for a way to implement project management practices, here’s a list of 20 project management tools.

Time Management Tools and Apps

Happily, you have your pick of online tools and mobile apps to use for managing your time. Check out these posts for suggestions:

Tracking is the Key to Successful Time Management

It’s hard to understate the importance of time tracking. After all, if you don’t track how you use your time, how can you manage it?

Clocks Photo via Shutterstock

Matt Mansfield

Matt Mansfield is the Tech Editor at Small Business Trends where he is responsible for directing and writing many of the site's product reviews, technology how-to's and lists of small business resources.

One Reaction

  Joel Libava
    March 21, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Great post, Matt!

    Not that you asked, but my biggest time-suck…when I’m writing: finding images. That takes me so longgggg.

    The Franchise King®

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!