Upcoming Webinar Highlights Pokemon Go, Keeping Up With Mobile Trends

Mobile apps can work wonders for businesses.
But don’t limit yourself to your own mobile app alone. Other popular apps and trends can impact small businesses in a big way. Just look at what happened when Pokemon Go launched.
That’s the subject of an upcoming webinar conducted by Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell. This online presentation will teach you how to spot upcoming mobile trends and use them to your business’s advantage.
And that’s just one of many upcoming events that might be of interest to small business owners like you. Read about the Pokemon Go webinar and more in the “Featured Events” section below. Then check out some other dates to add to your calendar under “More Events.”
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
LeadsCon Las Vegas 2017
March 20, 2017, Las Vegas, Nev.
If finding, nurturing and converting quality leads are essential to your business’s growth and success, then LeadsCon is perfect for you. 5000+ people rely each year on LeadsCon (Las Vegas & New York) for unparalleled insights and access to marketing leaders. The opportunities to do business at LeadsCon Las Vegas are going to be greater than ever before – so don’t miss out on the connections and knowledge that will give you an advantage on the competition. Secure your spot at the premier gathering of performance marketers and lead gen professionals from around the world.
Webinar: Learn to Spot the Next Pokémon Go and use it to Drive Customers to your Business
March 22, 2017
Spot and take advantage of important mobile app trends. In this webinar, Anita Campbell, founder of award-winning online publication Small Business Trends, focuses on the wildly successful Pokémon Go mobile app phenomenon. You will learn Pokemon Go is and how it works, how Pokemon Go got started and caught fire, how to use it today to increase traffic and business, how to spot and benefit from the next big mobile app or social media trends. Presented by Anita Campbell.
South Florida Regional Franchise Seminar
March 29, 2017, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The Franchise Consulting Company is proud to present our regional seminar to explore the world of franchising in South Florida on Wednesday March 29, 2017 5:30-9:00. We are excited to be joined by several of our leading US franchise partners.
EntreLeadership 1-Day
April 11, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.
Grow yourself, your team & your profits! At EntreLeadership 1-Day, you will learn the six essentials of business: leadership, people, money, time, team, and higher calling. Dave Ramsey will be joined by business experts Chris Hogan & Christy Wright.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ10 ($10 off)
ICON17
April 25, 2017, Phoenix, Ariz.
ICON17 is a 3-day conference for small business owners. It’s packed with inspiring keynote speakers, educational breakout sessions on modern business strategies, sales & marketing best practices, Infusionsoft product training, networking.
TECHSPO Toronto 2017
May 18, 2017, Toronto, Ontario
TECHSPO Toronto 2017 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place at the Toronto Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. TECHSPO Toronto brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Toronto 2017 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will be joining.
Secret Knock
May 22, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.
Secret Knock is going to be the single greatest event for the top entrepreneurs and action-takers in the world to connect, share ideas, and help take each other to the next level. Each of the attendees have believed in themselves enough to get to where they are, and they are not stopping now. Secure your application for one of the few spots left at the Secret Knock.
Sales World 2017
November 08, 2017, Online
Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference
November 14, 2017, Online
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.
More Events
- Home Delivery World 2017
March 14, 2017, Atlanta, Ga.
- Former Baxter CEO on ‘The Power of Upside-Down Leadership’
March 14, 2017, Danville, Calif.
- East Bay Professionals Networking Mixer at Blind Tiger 3/14
March 14, 2017, Oakland, Calif.
- Get Global/UCA Cash Flow Analysis A two part series Part Two
March 15, 2017, Online
- CEO Forum: Real Risk of Cyber Security in Litigation
March 15, 2017, Princeton, N.J.
- Venture Conference
March 15, 2017, Newark, N.J.
- Think Canada! Cross-Border Seminar
March 15, 2017, Philadelphia, Pa.
- The Northern California Franchise Seminar
March 16, 2017, Santa Clara, Calif.
- The Franchise Consulting Company Northern California Regional Expo March 16, 2017
March 16, 2017, Santa Clara, Calif.
- Behind the Beer with Fizzics
March 16, 2017, Jersey City, N.J.
- New IDEA Cafe Startup Weekend
March 17, 2017, Denver, Colo.
- Project Confidence! Deal Maker or Deal Breaker?
March 17, 2017, San Jose, Calif.
- 1st Latin American Governance, Risk and Compliance Summit 2017
March 20, 2017, North Miami Beach, Fla.
- CMA Shipping 2017
March 20, 2017, Stamford, Conn.
- Women in Business: Learn from Successful Bay Area CEOs
March 20, 2017, Fremont, Calif.
- Silicon Valley After Work Mixer Menlo Park at Spaces – March 20th
March 20, 2017, Menlo Park, Calif.
- Growth & Success Con 2017
March 21, 2017, Lawrenceville, N.J.
- New York: Build a Career You Love
March 21, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- How To Start Online Marketing Business – Free Internet Marketing Workshop
March 21, 2017, Union City, Calif.
- Business Networking for Professional Success
March 21, 2017, Online
More Contests
- Go Code Colorado Challenge Weekend
April 09, 2017, Denver, Colo.
- Small Business Expo 2017 – Houston
October 19, 2017, Online
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.
Pokemon Go Webinar photo via Shutterstock