Social Jukebox Provides Alternative to Hootsuite, Edgar

If you’re looking for a way to manage your social media accounts, you may want to give Social Jukebox a try.

What is Social Jukebox?

Social Jukebox is an automated social media management tool that allows you to load content into a “jukebox” and schedule how often you want your social media posts to go out. This system is completely automatic.

The tool allows you to easily link with your LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

How does it Work?

It’s pretty easy really. You just need to choose your pricing plan and click subscribe.

The free plan gives you 2 jukeboxes, 5 stored Targeted Posts as well as 300 stored jukebox tweets or posts. However, free accounts are limited to 5 tweets and one post daily on Facebook and Twitter.

What is a Jukebox?

A jukebox is more like a box where you store all your content and you are at liberty to choose how often you would like the content to be posted.

Each jukebox gives you enough space to store thousands of posts and set them up for posting.

You can send posts or tweets over 100 times per day. Your schedule is also flexible. You can set different times for each day of the week. The beauty is, when the jukebox runs out of tweets, it automatically starts to post and tweet over again. This is completely automatic.

What is a Targeted Post?

Social Jukebox offers a targeted posts feature that allows you to schedule posts that can be repeated a few times to ensure your followers see them. This can be on a daily, weekly or annual basis.

Thank You Tweets

Social Jukebox even automates thank you tweets to recognize those who have mentioned you. The platform’s free plan allows you to automatically thank up to 50 people every Friday for their interaction. This is a real time saver compared to trying to track and collect all those who have mentioned you over the week.

Mentions Database

Social Jukebox automatically collects all of your business’s Twitter mentions and store them in your database. You will then be able to see your top promoters in a graph so you can send them a personal thank you message or develop strategies to engage them further.

How it compares with its Competitors

Like Hootsuite and Edgar, Social Jukebox does a good job allowing you to schedule your tweets and posts to get them in front of your customers at the best possible time so that you can focus on other things. Similar to Edgar, Social Jukebox most certainly solves the “disappearing updates” dilemma with its targeted post feature. However, the tool currently only supports LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter accounts, while Hootsuite allows you to manage Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, LinkedIn, Google Plus, MySpace, WordPress and Mixi — individual profiles and business pages.