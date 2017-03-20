What is Yext and Can It Help Your Small Business?

It you’re looking for a way to automatically sync your business information across 50+ directories such as Google Maps, Yelp and Apple Siri, Yext presents itself as a possible solution.

Last week, the New-York based company filed paperwork with the US securities regulators to raise as much as $100 million in an initial public offering.

What is Yext?

Yext is a data management tool that is designed to keep track of your business’ location-related information on multiple directories. The software allows you to sync your:

Business Name, Address and Phone Number;

Business hours, products and services, holiday hours, photos and videos, staff bios, menus, and calendars;

In-store coupons and other mobile wallet content;

Address, phone number and content in any language;

Business categories;

Location labels, and advanced search and filtering.

How Does Yext Work?

The tool automatically audits business directory listings, updating and replacing inaccurate information as needed. The software also identifies listing opportunities that can enable you to fill a void where no information previously existed.

How Important is Yext to Your Small Business?

The data management software instantly places and then updates your business information in more than 50 directories. The reasons why this is important for your business are twofold. First, many businesses lose potential customers by having the wrong information showing on Google or whatever other directory a customer happens to be searching. However, Yext eliminates that problem by syncing and updating your information across all major directories.

Secondly, achieving a high Google page rank relies on a number of things, including how your business contact information is displayed on various third-party directories. These listings are usually referred to as business citations or NAP (for name, address and phone number.) While keeping your business information consistent and accurate across all directories can be overwhelming, it is necessary if you are intent on achieving good ranks. This is where Yext saves the day.

Other Yext benefits include:

One central dashboard to make name, address, phone or other local business changes;

Review monitoring;

Enhanced Listings that include photos, specials, etc.;

Local listing analytics.

Yext Pricing

Yext has four pricing plans for small businesses. The Emerging starter package costs $199 per year, the Essential package is $449 per year, the Complete package is $499 per year while the Premium package costs $999 per year.

While Yext offers a unique service that many businesses need, you need to know that your listings will go back to the pre-Yext stage if you decide to opt out of the service. This may make you feel like you are being held hostage by the service should you decide it’s too pricey.

Does Your Business Need Yext?

Yext is a great tool if you are always changing your business location or if you are rapidly expanding and available in multiple locations. Manual citation building can be time-consuming and complicated and there is no guarantee that all your business information will be cleaned and synced across all directories. So, for a quick and robust management of your local listing, Yext is a good bet.