March 24, 2017

What the Presentation Lacked in Substance It Made Up for in Rhythm

by In Humor 0
Wiggle Room Business Cartoon

Listen, cartooning is a great job. You get to write jokes and draw funny pictures for a living. If you’re a smarty pants who likes to doodle, it really doesn’t get better.
But sometimes you draw something special. Something that makes even you LOL. And this cartoon is one of those.
It’s not so much the joke (this is kind of a basic wording gag), and most of the drawing is relatively standard, but the guy on the right wiggling vigorously gets me every time.
That right arm up in the air, the one eye closed, the hips in motion … It makes me giggle to myself every time.
OK, maybe it’s a little like tooting my own horn, but I love this one.
Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

