10 Tips to Energize Your Team and Grow Your Business

To make your small business as productive as possible, you need a great team behind you. But it’s not always easy for small businesses to get the most out of their employees.

Luckily, members of our small business community have plenty of experience in this area. Below are some tips for getting the most out of your team and out of some popular online tools to make your business as productive as possible.

Boost Happiness Among Hourly Employees

If you want to get the most out of your team, it helps to keep them happy. Even hourly workers tend to get more done and stick around longer if you can provide some little things that make them happier at work. William Harris elaborates in this When I Work post.

Learn How to Hire Consultants Online

Adding to your small business team doesn’t necessarily have to mean hiring hourly employees. You can potentially grow your business by utilizing the help of consultants. To learn more about hiring consultants online, check out this SpareHire post by Julie Stewart.

Look for These Traits When Hiring for Early Stage Startups

Growing a small business team is a different process than growing a team for a large corporation. In this Noobpreneur post, members of the Young Entrepreneur Council share some of the most important traits you can look for when hiring for startups.

Know These Small Business Marketing Deductions

Tax season often means extra expenses for small businesses. But if you know all the deductions you’re eligible for, it can help with your tax bill. This post by Zeenath Haniff on the Overnight Prints Blog includes some marketing tax deductions you shouldn’t overlook.

Avoid Distractions and Consistently Hit Your Targets

It’s easy to say that you want to get more done in your business. But there are tons of distractions out there that can keep you from reaching your goals and targets. In this Process Street post, Adam Henshall shares some tips for avoiding distractions and getting more accomplished.

Maximize Your Team’s Productivity

You can also get more done by focusing on the productivity of your team. There are some key things you can do to make sure that your employees get as much done as possible, as outlined in this SUCCESS Agency blog post by Mary Blackiston.

Create a Sales Page for Your Online Course or Product

If you want your online customers to be able to complete their purchases easily, you need a great sales page. In this Blogging Wizard post, Elna Cain offers tips for creating a sales page for your first online course or product. And BizSugar members share thoughts on the post here.

Avoid These Mistakes During a Website Audit

You can also get more done in your business by making your website work for you. A website audit can be helpful in making sure all the features are working as intended. Just make sure you avoid the mistakes in this Marketing Land post by Pratik Dholakiya.

Get More Traffic from YouTube

In addition, you can use platforms like YouTube to bring in more potential customers to your online business. In this Basic Blog Tips post, Ileane Smith shares some tips for how small businesses can bring in more traffic using YouTube.

Use Social Listening for Your Business

Social media isn’t just for promoting your business. You can also use it to learn from your customers and followers using social listening. This Search Engine Journal post by Danny Goodwin explains how you can use social listening to benefit your business.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]